Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AP WNBA Awards

September 15, 2020 11:00 am
 
2 min read
      
By The Associated Press

Player of the Year

2020 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2019 — Elena Delle Donne, Washington

2018 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle

Advertisement

2017 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

2016 — Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

Coach of the Year

2020 — Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota

2019 — Mike Thibault, Washington

2018 — Nicki Collen, Atlanta

2017 — Curt Miller, Connecticut

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

2016 — Brian Agler, Los Angeles

Comeback Player of the Year

2020 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle

2019 — Isabelle Harrison, Dallas

2018 — DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix

2017 — Epiphanny Prince, New York

2016 — Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut

Most Improved Player of the Year

2020 — Betnijah Laney, Atlanta

2019 — Leilani Mitchell, Phoenix

2018 — Natasha Howard, Seattle

2017 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut

2016 — Elizabeth Williams, Atlanta

Defensive Player of the Year

2020 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles

2019 — Natasha Howard, Seattle

2018 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2017 — Alana Beard, Los Angeles

2016 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

Rookie of the Year

2020 — Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota

2019 — Napheesa Collier, Minnesota

2018 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2017 — Allisha Gray, Dallas

2016 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle

Sixth Woman of the Year

2020 — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas

2019 — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas

2018 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut

2017 — Sugar Rodgers, New York

2016 — Jantel Lavender, Los Angeles

All-WNBA Team

2020

First Team — A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Arike Ogunbowale

Second Team — DeWanna Bonner, Napheesa Collier, Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Alyssa Thomas

2019

First Team — Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Courtney Vandersloot, Chelsea Gray, Jonquel Jones

Second Team — Natasha Howard, Nneka Ogwumike, Liz Cambage, Diamond DeShields, DeWanna Bonner

2018

First Team — Breanna Stewart, Liz Cambage, Elena Delle Donne, Diana Taurasi, Tiffany Hayes

Second Team — Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Sylvia Fowles, Skylar Diggins-Smith

2017

First Team — Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike

Second Team — Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi

2016

First Team — Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Tina Charles, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne

Second Team — Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Angel McCoughtry, Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles

All-Rookie Team

2020 — Crystal Dangerfield, Satou Sabally, Julie Allemand, Chennedy Carter, Jazmine Jones

2019 — Napheesa Collier, Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan, Jackie Young, Brianna Turner

2018 — A’ja Wilson, Diamond DeShields, Kelsey Mitchell, Azura Stevens, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins

2017 — Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis, Brittney Sykes, Kelsey Plum, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

2016 — Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson, Aerial Powers, Imani Boyette, Tiffany Mitchell

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Ranger awarded Medal of Honor for Hostage Rescue