AP WNBA Awards

Player of the Year

2020 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2019 — Elena Delle Donne, Washington

2018 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle

2017 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2016 — Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

Coach of the Year

2020 — Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota

2019 — Mike Thibault, Washington

2018 — Nicki Collen, Atlanta

2017 — Curt Miller, Connecticut

2016 — Brian Agler, Los Angeles

Comeback Player of the Year

2020 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle

2019 — Isabelle Harrison, Dallas

2018 — DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix

2017 — Epiphanny Prince, New York

2016 — Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut

Most Improved Player of the Year

2020 — Betnijah Laney, Atlanta

2019 — Leilani Mitchell, Phoenix

2018 — Natasha Howard, Seattle

2017 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut

2016 — Elizabeth Williams, Atlanta

Defensive Player of the Year

2020 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles

2019 — Natasha Howard, Seattle

2018 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2017 — Alana Beard, Los Angeles

2016 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

Rookie of the Year

2020 — Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota

2019 — Napheesa Collier, Minnesota

2018 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2017 — Allisha Gray, Dallas

2016 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle

Sixth Woman of the Year

2020 — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas

2019 — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas

2018 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut

2017 — Sugar Rodgers, New York

2016 — Jantel Lavender, Los Angeles

All-WNBA Team

2020

First Team — A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Arike Ogunbowale

Second Team — DeWanna Bonner, Napheesa Collier, Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Alyssa Thomas

2019

First Team — Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Courtney Vandersloot, Chelsea Gray, Jonquel Jones

Second Team — Natasha Howard, Nneka Ogwumike, Liz Cambage, Diamond DeShields, DeWanna Bonner

2018

First Team — Breanna Stewart, Liz Cambage, Elena Delle Donne, Diana Taurasi, Tiffany Hayes

Second Team — Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Sylvia Fowles, Skylar Diggins-Smith

2017

First Team — Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike

Second Team — Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi

2016

First Team — Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Tina Charles, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne

Second Team — Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Angel McCoughtry, Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles

All-Rookie Team

2020 — Crystal Dangerfield, Satou Sabally, Julie Allemand, Chennedy Carter, Jazmine Jones

2019 — Napheesa Collier, Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan, Jackie Young, Brianna Turner

2018 — A’ja Wilson, Diamond DeShields, Kelsey Mitchell, Azura Stevens, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins

2017 — Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis, Brittney Sykes, Kelsey Plum, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

2016 — Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson, Aerial Powers, Imani Boyette, Tiffany Mitchell

