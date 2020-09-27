Arizona 11, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|11
|15
|11
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Locastro lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Fuentes 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Marte 2b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Butera 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|E.Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hampson 2b-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Hilliard cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Varsho cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Wolters c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mathisen 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kelly c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Arizona
|204
|001
|40x
|—
|11
E_Bumgarner (2), Locastro (1), Mathisen (2). DP_Colorado 3, Arizona 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Tapia 2 (8), Fuentes (7), Marte (14), Escobar (7), Ahmed (10), Locastro (4), Kelly (5). 3B_Hilliard (2). HR_Calhoun (16). SF_Marte (3).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland L,2-3
|2
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Goudeau
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Doyle
|
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Mujica
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner W,1-4
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|López
|0
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|R.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
López pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Goudeau (Kelly), Bumgarner (Wolters).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Kyle McCrady.
T_2:54.
