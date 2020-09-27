Arizona 11, Colorado 3

Colorado Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 6 2 Totals 35 11 15 11 Tapia lf 4 1 2 0 Locastro lf-rf 5 1 2 0 Fuentes 1b-3b 4 0 1 1 Marte 2b 3 2 2 3 Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 VanMeter pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Butera 1b 1 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Story ss 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 5 1 2 3 E.Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 P.Smith lf 0 0 0 0 McMahon 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Escobar dh 5 1 2 0 Hampson 2b-cf 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 2 2 2 Hilliard cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Varsho cf 3 1 0 1 Wolters c 2 1 2 1 Mathisen 3b 3 1 2 0 Kelly c 3 2 2 2

Colorado 000 000 030 — 3 Arizona 204 001 40x — 11

E_Bumgarner (2), Locastro (1), Mathisen (2). DP_Colorado 3, Arizona 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Tapia 2 (8), Fuentes (7), Marte (14), Escobar (7), Ahmed (10), Locastro (4), Kelly (5). 3B_Hilliard (2). HR_Calhoun (16). SF_Marte (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Freeland L,2-3 2 1-3 8 6 6 2 2 Goudeau 3 2-3 4 1 1 0 2 Doyle 1-3 1 4 4 3 0 Mujica 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0

Arizona Bumgarner W,1-4 5 2 0 0 0 4 C.Smith 2 0 0 0 0 3 López 0 4 3 3 0 0 R.Smith 2 0 0 0 0 3

López pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Goudeau (Kelly), Bumgarner (Wolters).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Kyle McCrady.

T_2:54.

