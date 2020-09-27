Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Arizona 11, Colorado 3

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 6:21 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 6 2 Totals 35 11 15 11
Tapia lf 4 1 2 0 Locastro lf-rf 5 1 2 0
Fuentes 1b-3b 4 0 1 1 Marte 2b 3 2 2 3
Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 VanMeter pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Butera 1b 1 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0
Story ss 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 5 1 2 3
E.Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 P.Smith lf 0 0 0 0
McMahon 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Escobar dh 5 1 2 0
Hampson 2b-cf 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 2 2 2
Hilliard cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Varsho cf 3 1 0 1
Wolters c 2 1 2 1 Mathisen 3b 3 1 2 0
Kelly c 3 2 2 2
Colorado 000 000 030 3
Arizona 204 001 40x 11

E_Bumgarner (2), Locastro (1), Mathisen (2). DP_Colorado 3, Arizona 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Tapia 2 (8), Fuentes (7), Marte (14), Escobar (7), Ahmed (10), Locastro (4), Kelly (5). 3B_Hilliard (2). HR_Calhoun (16). SF_Marte (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland L,2-3 2 1-3 8 6 6 2 2
Goudeau 3 2-3 4 1 1 0 2
Doyle 1-3 1 4 4 3 0
Mujica 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Bumgarner W,1-4 5 2 0 0 0 4
C.Smith 2 0 0 0 0 3
López 0 4 3 3 0 0
R.Smith 2 0 0 0 0 3

López pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Goudeau (Kelly), Bumgarner (Wolters).

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Kyle McCrady.

T_2:54.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment