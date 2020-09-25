Arizona 11, Colorado 5

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|11
|13
|10
|
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Locastro cf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Walker dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Butera 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Fuentes 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|McMahon 3b-2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Vogt c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hilliard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mathisen 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hampson 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jay rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Wolters c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|130
|001
|0
|—
|5
|Arizona
|603
|110
|x
|—
|11
E_Story (9). DP_Colorado 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 11. 2B_Pillar 2 (5), McMahon (6), Tapia (6), Peralta (10). HR_McMahon (8), VanMeter (1), P.Smith (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Santos L,0-1
|
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Hoffman
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Tinoco
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Ramos
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clarke W,3-0
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Bergen
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
Hoffman pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Santos (VanMeter), Hoffman (Locastro). WP_Hoffman, Tinoco.
Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Lance Barrett; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:58.
Comments