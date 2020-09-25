On Air: Motley Fool Money
Arizona 11, Colorado 5

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 9:36 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 5 8 5 Totals 32 11 13 10
Tapia lf 3 1 1 0 Locastro cf 3 2 3 2
Pillar cf 4 1 3 3 VanMeter 2b 4 2 1 3
Story ss 3 0 1 1 Walker dh 5 1 1 0
Butera 1b 1 0 0 0 Peralta lf 5 1 3 2
Blackmon dh 3 0 1 0 P.Smith 1b 3 1 1 1
Fuentes 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 1 0 1
McMahon 3b-2b 3 2 2 1 Vogt c 4 1 2 1
Hilliard rf 3 0 0 0 Mathisen 3b 2 1 0 0
Hampson 2b-ss 2 0 0 0 Jay rf 3 1 2 0
Wolters c 2 1 0 0
Colorado 130 001 0 5
Arizona 603 110 x 11

E_Story (9). DP_Colorado 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 11. 2B_Pillar 2 (5), McMahon (6), Tapia (6), Peralta (10). HR_McMahon (8), VanMeter (1), P.Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Santos L,0-1 2-3 5 6 6 2 1
Hoffman 2 4 3 3 0 1
Tinoco 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2
Ramos 1 2 1 1 1 0
Arizona
Clarke W,3-0 5 6 4 4 3 5
Bergen 2 2 1 1 1 1

Hoffman pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Santos (VanMeter), Hoffman (Locastro). WP_Hoffman, Tinoco.

Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Lance Barrett; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:58.

