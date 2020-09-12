Listen Live Sports

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

September 12, 2020 12:29 am
 
< a min read
      
Seattle Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 3 3 Totals 29 4 7 4
Moore lf 4 1 1 1 Locastro cf 4 0 1 0
France 2b 4 1 1 1 Rojas lf 4 2 2 0
Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 1 1 1
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Escobar 2b 3 0 1 1
White 1b 3 1 0 0 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 1
Torrens c 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 1
Marmolejos dh 3 0 1 1 Mathisen 3b 3 0 0 0
Ervin rf 2 0 0 0 Vogt c 2 0 0 0
Strnge-Gordon ss 3 0 0 0 Kelly dh 3 0 0 0
Seattle 001 000 110 3
Arizona 301 000 00x 4

E_Ahmed (6). DP_Seattle 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Seattle 3, Arizona 4. 2B_Calhoun (8), Escobar (6). 3B_Walker (1). HR_Moore (7), France (1). SB_Moore (10), Ahmed (3). SF_Escobar (2), Calhoun (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi L,2-3 6 6 4 4 1 5
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Arizona
C.Smith 3 1 1 1 1 3
Young W,2-3 5 1-3 2 2 2 2 1
Crichton S,1-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Young.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:32.

