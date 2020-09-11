Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|7
|7
|
|Gonsolin p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Betts 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.301
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Muncy 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.199
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Hernández rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|W.Smith dh-c
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|a-Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|1
|5
|
|Rojas dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Varsho cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.153
|Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.195
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|000_2
|9
|2
|Arizona
|002
|003
|00x_5
|11
|1
a-struck out for Barnes in the 8th.
E_Barnes (2), Muncy (2), Escobar (5). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Arizona 8. 2B_W.Smith (4), VanMeter (1), Walker (15). 3B_Varsho (1). HR_Seager (12), off Bumgarner; Pollock (9), off Bumgarner; Kelly (3), off Gonsolin. RBIs_Seager (32), Pollock (22), Walker 2 (29), Varsho (5), Kelly 2 (11). CS_Hernández (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Barnes, Seager, Betts); Arizona 5 (Escobar, Kelly, Peralta, VanMeter, Rojas). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 6; Arizona 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Seager.
DP_Arizona 1 (VanMeter, Ahmed, Walker).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.81
|González
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.29
|Wood, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|26
|4.91
|Gonsolin, L, 0-1
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|80
|1.57
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|5
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|2
|93
|7.52
|R.Smith, W, 1-0
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
|72
|2.84
|Bergen, S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bergen 1-0. IBB_off Bumgarner (Betts). WP_González, Gonsolin.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:31.
