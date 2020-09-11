Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 9 2 7 7 Gonsolin p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Betts 2b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .301 Seager ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .314 Pollock lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .289 Muncy 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .199 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Hernández rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .236 W.Smith dh-c 4 0 4 0 0 0 .279 Barnes c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .260 a-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 11 5 1 5 Rojas dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .200 VanMeter 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Walker 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .278 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Peralta lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .288 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .252 Varsho cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .153 Kelly c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .195

Los Angeles 002 000 000_2 9 2 Arizona 002 003 00x_5 11 1

a-struck out for Barnes in the 8th.

E_Barnes (2), Muncy (2), Escobar (5). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Arizona 8. 2B_W.Smith (4), VanMeter (1), Walker (15). 3B_Varsho (1). HR_Seager (12), off Bumgarner; Pollock (9), off Bumgarner; Kelly (3), off Gonsolin. RBIs_Seager (32), Pollock (22), Walker 2 (29), Varsho (5), Kelly 2 (11). CS_Hernández (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Barnes, Seager, Betts); Arizona 5 (Escobar, Kelly, Peralta, VanMeter, Rojas). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 6; Arizona 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Arizona 1 (VanMeter, Ahmed, Walker).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA May 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 2.81 González 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.29 Wood, BS, 0-1 1 2 2 1 0 1 26 4.91 Gonsolin, L, 0-1 5 6 3 3 1 3 80 1.57

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 5 7 2 2 2 2 93 7.52 R.Smith, W, 1-0 3 1-3 2 0 0 5 4 72 2.84 Bergen, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bergen 1-0. IBB_off Bumgarner (Betts). WP_González, Gonsolin.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:31.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.