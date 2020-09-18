Arizona 6, Houston 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 11 5 0 13 Rojas 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .196 VanMeter 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .208 Walker 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .280 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 4 0 0 .224 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .289 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .264 P.Smith dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .316 Varsho cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .156 Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 7 2 1 7 Springer cf 4 2 1 1 0 0 .241 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .218 Brantley lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .300 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Tucker dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .258 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230

Arizona 000 300 210_6 11 2 Houston 101 010 000_3 7 0

E_Ahmed (7), VanMeter (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Houston 6. 2B_Varsho (3), Tucker (10), Altuve (6). 3B_P.Smith (1). HR_Calhoun (13), off Greinke; Calhoun (14), off Taylor; Springer (11), off Gallen. RBIs_Calhoun 4 (35), P.Smith (2), Tucker (40), Springer (26). SB_Tucker (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (VanMeter); Houston 6 (Gurriel 2, Reddick, Brantley). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; Houston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Rojas.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, W, 2-2 6 6 3 1 1 6 94 3.00 Rondón, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 24 6.50 Guerra, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.78 Crichton, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.55

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 5 6 3 3 0 9 89 3.90 Garcia, L, 0-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 26 2.53 Taylor 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 2.50 Scrubb 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0. WP_Gallen, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:08.

