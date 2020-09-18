Arizona 6, Houston 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|0
|13
|
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|VanMeter 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.224
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|P.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.316
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.156
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|2
|1
|7
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Tucker dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Arizona
|000
|300
|210_6
|11
|2
|Houston
|101
|010
|000_3
|7
|0
E_Ahmed (7), VanMeter (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Houston 6. 2B_Varsho (3), Tucker (10), Altuve (6). 3B_P.Smith (1). HR_Calhoun (13), off Greinke; Calhoun (14), off Taylor; Springer (11), off Gallen. RBIs_Calhoun 4 (35), P.Smith (2), Tucker (40), Springer (26). SB_Tucker (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (VanMeter); Houston 6 (Gurriel 2, Reddick, Brantley). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; Houston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Rojas.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 2-2
|6
|
|6
|3
|1
|1
|6
|94
|3.00
|Rondón, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.50
|Guerra, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.78
|Crichton, S, 4-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.55
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|89
|3.90
|Garcia, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|2.53
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|2.50
|Scrubb
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0. WP_Gallen, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:08.
