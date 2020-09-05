Listen Live Sports

Arizona 6, San Francisco 5

September 5, 2020 1:31 am
 
< a min read
      
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 12 6 Totals 36 5 12 5
Locastro lf 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 0
Marte cf 5 1 4 2 Dickerson lf 4 2 2 0
Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 Longoria 3b 5 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 Belt 1b 4 1 2 2
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 1 Flores dh 3 1 1 0
Ahmed ss 4 1 3 1 Robertson pr 0 0 0 0
Rojas dh 4 1 1 0 Solano 2b 4 0 1 1
An.Young 2b 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 5 0 1 1
Varsho c 4 1 2 2 Bart c 4 1 2 0
Duggar pr 0 0 0 0
Tromp c 0 0 0 0
Dubón cf 4 0 2 1
Arizona 101 220 000 6
San Francisco 101 110 100 5

E_Escobar (3). DP_Arizona 4, San Francisco 0. LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Ahmed (7), Marte 2 (13), Escobar (3), Belt (9), Dickerson (5), Dubón (3), Flores (6). HR_Marte (2), Belt (6). SF_Calhoun (1). S_Locastro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Clarke 3 6 3 3 3 2
Bergen W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
López H,1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Guerra H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Rondón H,4 1 1 1 1 0 1
Crichton H,2 1 2 0 0 0 0
Ginkel S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1
San Francisco
Anderson L,1-3 4 7 4 4 1 2
Coonrod 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Suárez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Gott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Selman 2 0 0 0 0 1
W.Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 1

Clarke pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Crichton (Yastrzemski).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:32.

The Associated Press

