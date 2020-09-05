Arizona 6, San Francisco 5

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|2
|4
|
|Locastro lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.315
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.189
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Rojas dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|An.Young 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Varsho c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.146
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|6
|7
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Dickerson lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.341
|Flores dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.292
|Robertson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.328
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Bart c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Duggar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Tromp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Arizona
|101
|220
|000_6
|12
|1
|San Francisco
|101
|110
|100_5
|12
|0
1-ran for Bart in the 8th. 2-ran for Flores in the 9th.
E_Escobar (3). LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Ahmed (7), Marte 2 (13), Escobar (3), Belt (9), Dickerson (5), Dubón (3), Flores (6). HR_Marte (2), off Anderson; Belt (6), off Rondón. RBIs_Marte 2 (12), Varsho 2 (2), Calhoun (20), Ahmed (20), Belt 2 (17), Solano (25), Dubón (10), Crawford (17). SF_Calhoun. S_Locastro.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (An.Young, Calhoun 2, Walker); San Francisco 5 (Crawford 2, Longoria 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Longoria, Dickerson. GIDP_Dubón, Longoria, Dickerson.
DP_Arizona 4 (Ahmed, An.Young, Walker; An.Young, Ahmed, Walker; Escobar, An.Young, Walker; Walker, Calhoun, Ahmed, Calhoun).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clarke
|3
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|81
|2.96
|Bergen W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|López H,1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|5.40
|Guerra H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.93
|Rondón H,4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|9.00
|Crichton H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.89
|Ginkel S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|6.91
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson L,1-3
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|69
|5.18
|Coonrod
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|9.39
|Suárez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.14
|Gott
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10.80
|Selman
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.93
|W.Peralta
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.19
Inherited runners-scored_Bergen 1-0, Suárez 1-0, Gott 1-0. HBP_Crichton (Yastrzemski).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:32.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.