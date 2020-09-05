Listen Live Sports

Arizona 6, San Francisco 5

September 5, 2020 1:31 am
 
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 12 6 2 4
Locastro lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Marte cf 5 1 4 2 0 0 .315
Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .289
Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .194
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .189
Ahmed ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .246
Rojas dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
An.Young 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Varsho c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .146
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 12 5 6 7
Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .299
Dickerson lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .277
Longoria 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Belt 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .341
Flores dh 3 1 1 0 2 2 .292
Robertson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .600
Solano 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .328
Crawford ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .274
Bart c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Duggar pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .107
Tromp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Dubón cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .286
Arizona 101 220 000_6 12 1
San Francisco 101 110 100_5 12 0

1-ran for Bart in the 8th. 2-ran for Flores in the 9th.

E_Escobar (3). LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Ahmed (7), Marte 2 (13), Escobar (3), Belt (9), Dickerson (5), Dubón (3), Flores (6). HR_Marte (2), off Anderson; Belt (6), off Rondón. RBIs_Marte 2 (12), Varsho 2 (2), Calhoun (20), Ahmed (20), Belt 2 (17), Solano (25), Dubón (10), Crawford (17). SF_Calhoun. S_Locastro.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (An.Young, Calhoun 2, Walker); San Francisco 5 (Crawford 2, Longoria 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Longoria, Dickerson. GIDP_Dubón, Longoria, Dickerson.

DP_Arizona 4 (Ahmed, An.Young, Walker; An.Young, Ahmed, Walker; Escobar, An.Young, Walker; Walker, Calhoun, Ahmed, Calhoun).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clarke 3 6 3 3 3 2 81 2.96
Bergen W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00
López H,1 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 5.40
Guerra H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.93
Rondón H,4 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 9.00
Crichton H,2 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 2.89
Ginkel S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 6.91
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson L,1-3 4 7 4 4 1 2 69 5.18
Coonrod 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 15 9.39
Suárez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 5.14
Gott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 10.80
Selman 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 1.93
W.Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 5.19

Inherited runners-scored_Bergen 1-0, Suárez 1-0, Gott 1-0. HBP_Crichton (Yastrzemski).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:32.

