Arizona 6, San Francisco 5

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 12 6 2 4 Locastro lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Marte cf 5 1 4 2 0 0 .315 Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .289 Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .194 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .189 Ahmed ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .246 Rojas dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 An.Young 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Varsho c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .146

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 12 5 6 7 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .299 Dickerson lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .277 Longoria 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Belt 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .341 Flores dh 3 1 1 0 2 2 .292 Robertson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .600 Solano 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .328 Crawford ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .274 Bart c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Duggar pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .107 Tromp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Dubón cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .286

Arizona 101 220 000_6 12 1 San Francisco 101 110 100_5 12 0

1-ran for Bart in the 8th. 2-ran for Flores in the 9th.

E_Escobar (3). LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Ahmed (7), Marte 2 (13), Escobar (3), Belt (9), Dickerson (5), Dubón (3), Flores (6). HR_Marte (2), off Anderson; Belt (6), off Rondón. RBIs_Marte 2 (12), Varsho 2 (2), Calhoun (20), Ahmed (20), Belt 2 (17), Solano (25), Dubón (10), Crawford (17). SF_Calhoun. S_Locastro.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (An.Young, Calhoun 2, Walker); San Francisco 5 (Crawford 2, Longoria 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Rojas, Longoria, Dickerson. GIDP_Dubón, Longoria, Dickerson.

DP_Arizona 4 (Ahmed, An.Young, Walker; An.Young, Ahmed, Walker; Escobar, An.Young, Walker; Walker, Calhoun, Ahmed, Calhoun).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clarke 3 6 3 3 3 2 81 2.96 Bergen W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00 López H,1 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 5.40 Guerra H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.93 Rondón H,4 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 9.00 Crichton H,2 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 2.89 Ginkel S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 6.91

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson L,1-3 4 7 4 4 1 2 69 5.18 Coonrod 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 15 9.39 Suárez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 5.14 Gott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 10.80 Selman 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 1.93 W.Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 5.19

Inherited runners-scored_Bergen 1-0, Suárez 1-0, Gott 1-0. HBP_Crichton (Yastrzemski).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:32.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.