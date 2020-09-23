Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona 7, Texas 0

September 23, 2020 12:23 am
 
< a min read
      
Texas Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 35 7 11 7
Taveras cf 2 0 0 0 Varsho cf 3 1 1 0
Solak dh 3 0 0 0 Marte 2b 4 0 1 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0 Locastro rf 1 0 0 0
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 Walker dh 5 0 1 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Calhoun rf 3 1 0 1
Tejeda ss 4 0 1 0 VanMeter 2b 0 0 0 0
Huff c 4 0 2 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 0
Apostel 1b 4 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 1 3 1
White lf 4 0 3 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1
P.Smith 1b 3 1 1 1
Kelly c 4 1 1 3
Texas 000 000 000 0
Arizona 000 214 00x 7

E_Lyles 2 (2), Kiner-Falefa (4). LOB_Texas 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Peralta (9). 3B_Ahmed (1). HR_Kelly (5). SB_White (1). SF_P.Smith (2), K.Calhoun (4). S_Taveras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lyles L,1-6 5 10 7 4 0 3
Herget 1 0 0 0 1 1
Allard 2 1 0 0 0 2
Arizona
C.Smith 4 1 0 0 3 2
R.Smith W,2-0 5 5 0 0 0 7

Lyles pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Lyles (Varsho).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:56.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit