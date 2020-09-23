Listen Live Sports

Arizona 7, Texas 3

September 23, 2020 9:31 pm
 
Texas Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 36 7 12 7
Taveras cf 4 1 2 0 Locastro lf 4 1 2 1
Solak 2b 3 1 0 0 Marte dh 5 0 1 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 2 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 Escobar 2b 4 1 2 0
Huff c 4 1 2 0 K.Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0
W.Calhoun dh 4 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0
Tejeda ss 4 0 1 1 Kelly c 4 1 2 2
Apostel 1b 3 0 0 0 Varsho cf 4 1 1 1
White lf 3 0 0 0 Mathisen 3b 4 2 2 3
Texas 100 110 000 3
Arizona 000 016 00x 7

E_Kiner-Falefa (5). DP_Texas 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Texas 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Taveras (5), Huff 2 (3). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (3), Varsho (2), Marte (1). HR_Mathisen 2 (2), Locastro (2). SB_Locastro (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Benjamin 5 7 3 3 1 3
Goody L,0-2 BS,1-3 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Martin 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Evans 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Young 5 6 3 3 1 5
Mella W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bergen 1 0 0 0 1 3
López 1 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 0

Benjamin pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Hernández (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Kyle McCrady.

T_2:57.

The Associated Press

