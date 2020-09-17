Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 9 11 8 3 5 Rojas dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .196 VanMeter 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Walker 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .271 Calhoun rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .215 Escobar 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .199 Peralta lf 4 3 3 2 0 0 .297 Ahmed ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .259 Vogt c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .147 Varsho cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .159

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 11 6 3 8 Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Walsh 1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .328 Trout cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .294 Rendon 3b 5 0 0 1 0 0 .277 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Upton lf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .210 Stassi c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .265 Adell rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .154 Simmons ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .307

Arizona 042 000 300_9 11 1 Los Angeles 020 011 200_6 11 1

E_Escobar (6), Fletcher (4). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Walker (18), Stassi (1), Trout (8). HR_Calhoun (12), off Sandoval; Peralta (5), off Sandoval; Stassi (5), off C.Smith; Walsh (7), off Clarke; Upton (7), off Clarke. RBIs_Peralta 2 (30), Ahmed 2 (23), Vogt (6), Varsho (7), Calhoun 2 (31), Stassi 2 (15), Walsh (17), Upton (20), Trout (40), Rendon (27). SB_Ahmed (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Walker, Rojas); Los Angeles 3 (Pujols 2, Adell). RISP_Arizona 5 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_VanMeter, Rendon 2. GIDP_Fletcher, Simmons.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, VanMeter, Walker; VanMeter, Ahmed, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA C.Smith 2 3 2 2 2 4 61 5.40 Clarke, W, 2-0 5 6 4 4 1 3 72 3.99 Guerra, H, 3 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.91 Crichton, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.66

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 5-3 2 2-3 6 6 5 2 2 63 3.12 Milner 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 6.52 Sandoval 4 4 3 3 0 3 50 6.75 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 0 20 3.50

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-2. WP_Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, John Libka; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:10.

