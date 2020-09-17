Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|8
|3
|5
|
|Rojas dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|VanMeter 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Calhoun rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Peralta lf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|Ahmed ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.147
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.159
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|3
|8
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Walsh 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.328
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Upton lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.210
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Arizona
|042
|000
|300_9
|11
|1
|Los Angeles
|020
|011
|200_6
|11
|1
E_Escobar (6), Fletcher (4). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Walker (18), Stassi (1), Trout (8). HR_Calhoun (12), off Sandoval; Peralta (5), off Sandoval; Stassi (5), off C.Smith; Walsh (7), off Clarke; Upton (7), off Clarke. RBIs_Peralta 2 (30), Ahmed 2 (23), Vogt (6), Varsho (7), Calhoun 2 (31), Stassi 2 (15), Walsh (17), Upton (20), Trout (40), Rendon (27). SB_Ahmed (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Walker, Rojas); Los Angeles 3 (Pujols 2, Adell). RISP_Arizona 5 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_VanMeter, Rendon 2. GIDP_Fletcher, Simmons.
DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, VanMeter, Walker; VanMeter, Ahmed, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Smith
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|61
|5.40
|Clarke, W, 2-0
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|72
|3.99
|Guerra, H, 3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.91
|Crichton, S, 3-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.66
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 5-3
|2
|2-3
|6
|6
|5
|2
|2
|63
|3.12
|Milner
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|6.52
|Sandoval
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|50
|6.75
|Ramirez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-2. WP_Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, John Libka; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:10.
