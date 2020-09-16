Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|2
|7
|
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|P.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Walker 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Calhoun rf
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|2
|.209
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.152
|Kelly c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|8
|2
|4
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|Walsh 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.315
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.198
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Simmons ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Arizona
|223
|100
|010_9
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|052
|000_8
|13
|0
E_Calhoun (0). LOB_Arizona 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Kelly 2 (4), Walker (17), Walsh 2 (4), Rendon (8), Ward (2), Simmons (6), Fletcher (10). HR_Calhoun (10), off Teheran; Varsho (3), off Teheran; Kelly (4), off Teheran; Calhoun (11), off Milner; Peralta (4), off Andriese; Walsh (6), off Bumgarner; Upton (6), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Calhoun 5 (29), Varsho (6), Kelly (12), P.Smith (1), Peralta (28), Walsh 3 (16), Rendon (26), Upton 2 (19), Simmons (8), Fletcher (14). SF_P.Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (P.Smith, Calhoun); Los Angeles 1 (Rendon). RISP_Arizona 1 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Pujols, Walsh. GIDP_Rendon.
DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Ahmed, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|5
|1-3
|13
|8
|8
|1
|2
|81
|8.53
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.05
|Mella, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.86
|Rondón, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|6.88
|Crichton, S, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.78
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|2
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|29
|8.90
|Milner
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|30
|6.75
|Bedrosian
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|29
|2.38
|Mayers
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.14
|Andriese, L, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|5.13
|Buttrey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.55
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0, Mayers 1-0. HBP_Bumgarner (Trout). PB_Kelly (3).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Kyle McCrady; Third, John Libka.
T_3:06.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.