Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

September 16, 2020 1:04 am
 
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 11 9 2 7
Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .196
P.Smith dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273
Walker 1b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .273
Calhoun rf 5 2 3 5 0 2 .209
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Varsho cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .152
Kelly c 4 2 3 1 0 1 .206
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 13 8 2 4
Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .308
Walsh 1b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .315
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Rendon 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .230
Upton lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .198
Stassi c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Ward rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Simmons ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .299
Arizona 223 100 010_9 11 0
Los Angeles 001 052 000_8 13 0

E_Calhoun (0). LOB_Arizona 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Kelly 2 (4), Walker (17), Walsh 2 (4), Rendon (8), Ward (2), Simmons (6), Fletcher (10). HR_Calhoun (10), off Teheran; Varsho (3), off Teheran; Kelly (4), off Teheran; Calhoun (11), off Milner; Peralta (4), off Andriese; Walsh (6), off Bumgarner; Upton (6), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Calhoun 5 (29), Varsho (6), Kelly (12), P.Smith (1), Peralta (28), Walsh 3 (16), Rendon (26), Upton 2 (19), Simmons (8), Fletcher (14). SF_P.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (P.Smith, Calhoun); Los Angeles 1 (Rendon). RISP_Arizona 1 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Pujols, Walsh. GIDP_Rendon.

DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Ahmed, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 5 1-3 13 8 8 1 2 81 8.53
Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.05
Mella, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.86
Rondón, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.88
Crichton, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.78
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 2 3 4 4 1 0 29 8.90
Milner 1 3 3 3 1 2 30 6.75
Bedrosian 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 29 2.38
Mayers 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 26 2.14
Andriese, L, 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 5.13
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.55

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0, Mayers 1-0. HBP_Bumgarner (Trout). PB_Kelly (3).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Kyle McCrady; Third, John Libka.

T_3:06.

The Associated Press

