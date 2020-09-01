Listen Live Sports

Arizona’s Akinjo immediately eligible after waiver

September 1, 2020 7:08 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona guard James Akinjo has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and will immediately be eligible after transferring from Georgetown.

The decision announced Tuesday gives Akinjo two years of eligibility left.

A 6-foot guard, Akinjo was the Big East freshman of the year in 2018-19 after averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists. Akinjo appeared in seven games for the Hoyas last season before opting to transfer.

The Oakland, California, native arrived in Tucson last spring and was able to practice with the Wildcats.

Akinjo could play a key role on a team that lost three freshmen who declared early for the NBA draft.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

