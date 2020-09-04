Listen Live Sports

Arizona’s Williams to pursue professional opportunities

September 4, 2020 8:00 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona sophomore guard Brandon Williams will explore professional opportunities and forego his remaining eligibility.

The school announced Williams’ decision Friday.

A 6-foot-2 guard from Los Angeles, Williams had a solid freshman season in 2018-19, averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 assists in 26 games. Williams did not play last season due to a knee injury, but was hopeful of returning for the upcoming season.

“Brandon is one of the most talented guards we have recruited during my tenure here,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said in a statement. “Unfortunately, his health didn’t allow him to showcase his talents for an entire career in our program. In his lone year playing for us, while he was never 100% physically, Brandon had an outstanding season.”

Williams was a top-40 recruit out of Crespi Carmelite High School.

The Associated Press

