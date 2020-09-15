Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Arkansas State-Central Arkansas pushed back to Oct. 10

September 15, 2020 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State’s home football game against Central Arkansas has been pushed back from Saturday to Oct. 10.

Arkansas State made the announcement in a news release Tuesday, saying the team cannot assemble a full two-deep depth chart at a specific position group due to player unavailability. The statement did not say if the postponement was COVID-19 related, but the program said the “health and safety of our student-athletes will always come first.”

“We are obviously disappointed for the student-athletes participating from both schools, as well as both coaching staffs and fan bases,” Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir said.

All tickets purchased will be honored on the new date.

Advertisement

“We will remain diligent in our health and safety protocols, and we look forward to resuming our 2020 schedule next week against Tulsa,” Mohajir said. That game is scheduled for Sept. 26.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Winston S. Churchill conducts interoperability operations with British Royal Navy