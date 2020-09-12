Listen Live Sports

A’s 3B Chapman needs hip surgery, to miss rest of season

September 12, 2020 3:20 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oakland All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a strained right hip.

Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, two days before he scheduled to undergo surgery in Vail, Colorado.

The A’s made the announcement before their doubleheader at Texas. Oakland went into the day at 28-15, its .651 winning percentage the best in the American League.

Chapman hasn’t played since leaving hurt in the fifth inning of Oakland’s game last Sunday against San Diego. He was a first-time All-Star last season, when he a Gold Glove for the second year in a row.

In 37 games overall this season, Chapman hit .232 with 10 home runs with 25 RBIs. He hit only .120 (3 for 25) with 17 strikeouts and one walk his last eight games.

Oakland recalled outfielder Seth Brown from its alternate site to take Chapman’s spot on the roster. Brown joined the A’s for the third time this season, and was 0 for 4 over four games in his first two stints.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

