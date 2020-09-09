Rangers snap 6-game losing streak, beat Angels 7-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, Elvis Andrus homered and the Texas Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-1 win Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Angels, who had won five in a row.

Lynn (5-2), the first major league pitcher to make 10 starts this season, struck out six, walked two and limited the Angels to one run on four hits. The right-hander had lost his previous two starts, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) — more than he had allowed combined his first seven starts.

Andrus put the Rangers ahead to stay with a solo shot in the second. They went ahead 3-0 with two unearned runs in the fourth on second baseman Matt Thaiss’ two-out error.

Andrew Heaney (3-3) allowed five runs (three earned) in five innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Heaney had won his last two starts and had pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings before Andrus went deep. The lefty also gave up five runs (over 3 2-3 innings) in his first start at the Rangers’ new ballpark on Aug. 9.

Jared Walsh led off the fifth with a homer for the only Angels run.

ATHLETICS 4, ASTROS 2, 1st game

ASTROS 5, OAKLAND 4, 2nd game

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yuli Gurriel hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh inning set up by an Oakland error, and Houston beat the Athletics to split a doubleheader and end a six-game losing streak.

In the opener, as ash from nearby wildfires fell inside the Coliseum, Khris Davis homered off previously unbeaten Zack Greinke to help the A’s win.

The split kept the AL West-leading Athletics 4 1/2 games ahead of second-place Houston.

George Springer reached on rookie shortstop Vimael Machin’s error to start the seventh and eventually scored on Gurriel’s fly.

Oakland loaded the bases against Enoli Paredes (2-2) in the sixth but couldn’t capitalize. Ryan Pressly earned his eighth save.

J.B. Wendelken (1-1) got the loss.

Matt Olson homered for the A’s, the 100th of his career.

The A’s played as the visiting team in Game 1 . Robbie Grossman hit a go-ahead double in the sixth and Ramón Laureano added an RBI single for Oakland.

Davis hit a solo homer and RBI double in a rare start facing Greinke.

Greinke (3-1) allowed four runs and seven hits over six innings. He struck out six.

A’s starter Frankie Montas (3-3) gave up two runs on six hits in five innings. Liam Hendriks finished for his 11th save.

Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer in the fifth for Houston. The Astros had their longest losing streak since dropping seven straight in June 2019.

BLUE JAYS 2, YANKEES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gary Sánchez and the slumping New York Yankees lost their fifth in a row and fell for the 15th time in 20 games, again failing to get clutch hits in a loss to Toronto.

At 21-21, the Yankees are at .500 or worse in September for the first time since 1995.

Jonathan Davis homered in his first at-bat of the season and the Blue Jays won their third straight game, a day after beating the Yankees 12-7.

Shun Yamaguchi (2-3) allowed one run in two innings of relief to earn the win. A.J. Cole and Anthony Kay each pitched one scoreless inning, and Rafael Dolis finished for his third save in as many opportunities.

After stranding seven runners through the first four innings, New York got on the board when Luke Voit singled and scored on Mike Tauchman’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Happ (1-2) struck out a season-best 10 and walked two in 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits.

TWINS 7, CARDINALS 3, 1st game

CARDINALS 6, TWINS 4, 2nd game

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Wieters hit 14 foul balls during a 19-pitch at-bat that finished with a flyout during a wild rally that sent St. Louis over Minnesota for a doubleheader split.

Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó all homered, leading the Twins to a victory over the Cardinals in the first game. Cruz also homered in the second game to tie him for the MLB lead with 15.

The Twins led 2-0 in the third inning of the nightcap before combining two singles, three walks and two hitters to score five runs.

Wieters, hit by a pitch from Randy Dobnak (6-3) earlier in the inning, came up with two outs and the bases loaded against reliever Caleb Thielbar. Wieters quickly fell behind 0-2 before eventually working the count full. He then fouled off nine straight pitches before flying out to center.

Genesis Cabrera (3-1) pitched one inning in relief to earn the win. Giovanny Gallegos earned his fourth save in as many chances by pitching 1 1/3 innings although he gave up a solo homer to Cruz in the seventh.

The Twins got a two-run homer in the second by rookie Brent Rooker, the first of his career.

Jose Berríos (4-3) pitched into the sixth before being lifted to earn the win in the opener. He gave up three runs on four hits and struck out eight.

Carlos Martinez (0-2), who had missed more than a month while dealing with the coronavirus, was chased in the fourth.

PHILLIES 6, RED SOX 5, 1st game

RED SOX 5, PHILLIES 2, 2nd game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bobby Dalbec homered for his fourth straight game, his two-run shot in the sixth inning enough to help Boston beat Philadelphia and split a doubleheader.

Alec Bohm hit a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning to rally the Phillies in the opener.

Dalbec homered in both games of the doubleheader, and the rookie first baseman has homered in five of his first nine career games. He’s the first Red Sox rookie to homer in four straight games.

Phillies reliever David Phelps walked Jackie Bradley Jr. on four pitches to open the sixth. Dalbec homered two pitches later for the decisive shot that sent the Phillies to a crushing loss as they head into a lengthy road trip in Miami. Phelps (2-4) has allowed a homer in his last three appearances for the Phillies.

The Red Sox tacked on a run in the seventh to make it 5-2, and Marcus Walden got the final two outs in the ninth for his first save.

Chris Mazza (1-1) allowed two runs in five innings for the win.

Bohm continued his knack for clutch hits, coming through in the opener with Philadelphia down to its last strike. The rookie drove in four runs with three hits, including his winner off Matt Barnes (1-3) as the Phillies compete for their first playoff berth since 2011.

Hector Neris (2-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win in an only-in-2020 one day, two-game series.

Rafael Devers homered twice and Dalbec continued his homer hot streak for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo also hit one of Boston’s four solo homers.

GIANTS 6, MARINERS 5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Darin Ruf homered with one out in the seventh inning and San Francisco ended Seattle’s winning streak at six games.

Alex Dickerson and Mauricio Dubón also went deep for the Giants, who erased a 5-1 deficit to win for the seventh time in nine games.

First-year San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler had to use five pitchers to keep his club on a roll and got another big night from the offense.

Donovan Solano had three hits and scored twice. Brandon Belt singled twice and had two RBIs.

J.P. Crawford drove in three for the Mariners.

Lefty reliever Anthony Misiewicz (0–2) took the loss.

Tyler Rogers (2-3) retired three batters to win. Tony Watson pitched the ninth for his second save.

ROYALS 8, INDIANS 6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Maikel Franco drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and had an RBI single in the ninth as Kansas City beat Cleveland to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and Cam Gallagher had an RBI double for Kansas City.

Adalberto Mondesí led off the eighth with a single off Adam Cimber (0-1) and scored on Franco’s fly to center, putting the Royals up 6-5. Later in the inning, Nicky Lopez was hit by a pitch from Oliver Perez with the bases loaded to score Hunter Dozier.

Greg Holland (3-0) worked two perfect innings, striking out three, for the win. Scott Barlow allowed one run in the ninth before earning his second save.

Carlos Santana, Sandy León and Francisco Lindor each homered for Cleveland, which had won three in a row.

NATIONALS 5, RAYS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto drove in a run in his return to the lineup and Washington used strong relief pitching to beat Tampa Bay and sweep the two-game series.

After missing five games with left elbow soreness, Juan Soto was back in the lineup as the designated hitter. He drove in a run in his first at-bat with a groundout to third in the first. Soto finished 1 for 2 with two walks and a run.

The AL East-leading Rays had won or split their past 10 series before dropping both games against the Nationals.

Tampa Bay left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (0-3) returned from the injured list and had his shortest outing of the season in going 2 2/3 innings while allowing four runs and six hits.

Nationals starter Aníbal Sánchez (2-4). gave up two hits to three of the batters he faced in the inning before leaving without recording an out. Daniel Hudson earned his ninth save.

TIGERS 8, BREWERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Turnbull allowed three hits in six scoreless innings, and Detroit broke the game open with five runs in the fifth on their way to a victory over Milwaukee, the Brewers’ third straight.

Turnbull (4-2) struck out three and walked three for the Tigers, who pulled within one game of the New York Yankees for the final postseason spot in the American League. Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs.

Willi Castro opened the scoring with an RBI single in the fourth. Then Detroit sent 10 batters to the plate the following inning. Victor Reyes hit an RBI single, and Candelario and Jorge Bonifacio each hit two-run singles. Candelario added a two-run homer in the seventh to make it 8-0.

Jedd Gyorko, Avisail Garcia and Omar Narvaez hit RBI singles for the Brewers in the ninth.

Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser (1-4) allowed five runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

MARLINS 8, BRAVES 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Sixto Sánchez combined with four relievers on a four-hitter and Jorge Alfaro hit one of three homers for Miami in a victory over Atlanta.

Garrett Cooper had two hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs. Alfaro drove in two runs with two hits, including his first homer. Matt Joyce also homered.

Miami trails Atlanta by 2 1/2 games in the division after winning the first two games of the three-game series.

Sánchez (2-1) allowed three hits in six-plus innings. The right-hander had six strikeouts with one walk.

Kyle Wright (0-4) allowed five runs on seven hits, including three homers, in four innings as his ERA climbed to 8.05.

ORIOLES 11, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run homer, Rio Ruiz added a three-run shot as Baltimore hit four homers and cruised past the Mets.

The Orioles won their fourth straight and improved to 20-21, moving within a half-game of the slumping Yankees for the second wild-card spot.

D.J. Stewart also homered for the third straight game. Cedric Mullins had an RBI triple as the Orioles won for the sixth time in eight games. Pat Valaika hit a solo homer.

Baltimore tied season highs for homers and runs and scored double-digit runs for the third time this season.

Jake Marisnick and Jeff McNeil homered for the Mets, who lost for the eighth time in 12 games.

Baltimore left-hander John Means (1-3) allowed one run on three hits in a season-high six innings.

Michael Wacha (1-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in four innings.

PIRATES 5, WHITE SOX 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-runner Jason Martin scored the winning run on catcher Yasmani Grandal’s error in the bottom of the ninth inning as Pittsburgh rallied against the White Sox.

With the score tied at 4-4, the Pirates loaded the bases with none out as Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell singled and Ke’Bryan Hayes walked.

Kevin Newman then laid down a bunt. Pitcher Jimmy Cordero fielded the ball and shoveled it to Grandal in attempt to get a force out at home plate, but Grandal dropped the toss and Martin, who ran for Polanco, scored.

Richard Rodriguez (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Ross Detwiler (1-1) took the loss, as he was charged with an unearned run in 1/3 inning.

Grandal hit a two-run home run and Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 21 games for the White Sox.

Making his second straight since being sidelined nearly a month by a strained right triceps, Pittsburgh’s Joe Musgrove pitched four scoreless innings. He allowed three hits while striking out five and walking two.

CUBS 3, REDS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Alec Mills pitched six sharp innings, David Bote drove in two runs and the Cubs beat Cincinnati.

Mills (4-3) permitted four hits, struck out six and walked three in his first win since Aug. 24.

Duane Underwood Jr. and Ryan Tepera each got three outs before Jeremy Jeffress finished the five-hitter for his sixth save.

Shogo Akiyama reached three times on two hits and a walk, but the fourth-place Reds lost for the third time in four games. They wasted another strong outing by Tyler Mahle (1-2), who struck out 10 in seven innings.

PADRES 14, ROCKIES 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers homered twice, including San Diego’s seventh grand slam of the season, Austin Nola hit a three-run shot and Mike Clevinger was impressive in his home debut in a rout of Colorado.

The Padres, cruising toward their first postseason appearance since 2006, won their third straight and for the seventh time in nine games.

Myers hit his slam in the five-run first inning and then homered leading off the seventh to match his single-game high of five RBIs. His 11th homer gave him his eighth career multi-homer game.

Clevinger (2-2) settled down after allowing Nolan Arenado’s three-run home run with one out in the third. The right-hander held the Rockies to four runs and five hits in five innings, struck out eight and walked one. After allowing Matt Kemp’s two-out single in the first, Clevinger retired the next 11 batters.

Starter Chi Chi González (0-1) lasted just five batters after walking the first three, striking out Mitch Moreland and then hitting Austin Nola to bring in a run.

DODGERS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 9, 10 inn.

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Gavin Lux hit two homers, including a three-run shot in the 10th inning, and the Dodgers rallied from four runs down to beat Arizona.

In the decisive 10th inning, A.J. Pollock started on second base and advanced to third on Cody Bellinger’s fly ball to left. Max Muncy was intentionally walked and Pollock scored on an error by Eduardo Escobar, who mishandled Chris Taylor’s grounder.

Lux followed with a towering homer that landed deep in the right-field seats and made it 10-6. It was the 22-year-old prospect’s first multihomer game in the big leagues.

Arizona nearly fought back in the bottom of the frame. Christian Walker hit a two-run homer to make it 10-8 and David Peralta’s single brought home Escobar for a 10-9 margin. Kenley Jansen (3-0) struck out rookie Wyatt Mathisen to end the 4-hour, 25-minute game.

The Dodgers bounced back from two straight losses and improved to 31-12 for the season. The disappointing Diamondbacks lost for the 17th time in 19 games.

The Dodgers won despite leaving 15 men on base.

Yoan López (0-1) took the loss, giving up four runs, including three earned, in one inning.

