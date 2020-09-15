Listen Live Sports

Astros’ Correa fouls ball of ankle, X-rays negative

September 15, 2020 11:31 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has a bone bruise in his left ankle after fouling a pitch off of it on Tuesday night.

Houston manager Dusty Baker said X-rays were negative and the team should know more about Correa’s status on Wednesday.

Correa was batting with one out in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers when he fouled the ball. He immediately fell to the ground and was in significant pain as team officials came to check on him.

He was soon helped to his feet and put his arms around two people as he was helped off the field without putting any weight on his left leg.

Jack Mayfield came in to finish the at-bat and struck out.

The Astros beat the Rangers 4-1 to move to two games ahead of Seattle for second place in the AL West, with the top two teams ensured a spot in the postseason.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

