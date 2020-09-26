Listen Live Sports

Astros’ Pettis diagnosed with multiple myeloma, leaves club

September 26, 2020 4:46 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and will miss the rest of the 2020 season.

The team announcement came before Saturday night’s road game against the Texas Rangers.

Pettis, 62, is expected to make a full recovery from this cancer of plasma cells. He most recently coached third base in a game on Sept. 15 before being sidelined with hip discomfort.

“He is upbeat and in good spirits and knows that he has the full support of the entire Astros family, including players and staff,” the team said in a statement. “We know that he will face this challenge head on and look forward to his return.”

Pettis is in his sixth season with Houston has included two trips to the World Series. He has coached in the majors for 23 seasons beginning with the then-California Angels in 1995. Pettis coached with Texas from 2007-14, including two other Series trips.

The Associated Press

