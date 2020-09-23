Atlanta 1, FC Dallas 0

|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Atlanta, Larentowicz, 2 (penalty kick), 55th minute.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Bressan, FC Dallas, 49th.
Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.
___
Lineups
FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Matt Hedges, John Nelson (Bryan Reynolds, 69th); Michael Barrios (Dante Sealy, 83rd), Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault (Harold Mosquera, 68th), Andres Ricaurte, Brandon Servania (Franco Jara, 68th), Tanner Tessmann; Jesus Ferreira (Ricardo Pepi, 83rd).
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza, Miles Robinson (Adam Jahn, 46th); Emerson Hyndman (Edgar Castillo, 89th), Jeff Larentowicz, Matheus Rossetto (Eric Remedi, 46th); Jon Gallagher (Manuel Castro, 71st), Brooks Lennon, Jake Mulraney (Laurence Wyke, 81st).
