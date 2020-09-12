Atlanta 2, Washington 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Holt lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Soto dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duvall rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eaton ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Washington
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Turner (6). DP_Atlanta 0, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 8. 2B_Duvall (7), Turner (13). SB_Acuña Jr. (6), Albies (3), Eaton (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W,3-0
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Greene H,7
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Smith H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon S,10-11
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,2-5
|7
|
|9
|2
|2
|0
|8
|McGowin
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:04.
