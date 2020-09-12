Atlanta 2, Washington 1

Atlanta Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 2 9 2 Totals 32 1 5 1 Acuña Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 Holt lf 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Turner ss 4 0 1 1 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 1 Soto dh 3 0 0 0 d’Arnaud dh 4 0 2 0 Cabrera 3b 4 0 2 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Harrison pr 0 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Thames 1b 3 0 1 0 Duvall rf 4 1 1 0 Kieboom pr 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 García 2b 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 2 0 0 0 Eaton ph-rf 1 1 1 0 Hernandez rf 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 1 0 0 0

Atlanta 100 100 000 — 2 Washington 000 000 010 — 1

E_Turner (6). DP_Atlanta 0, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 8. 2B_Duvall (7), Turner (13). SB_Acuña Jr. (6), Albies (3), Eaton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Anderson W,3-0 7 1 0 0 3 9 Greene H,7 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Smith H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Melancon S,10-11 1 2 0 0 1 1

Washington Corbin L,2-5 7 9 2 2 0 8 McGowin 2 0 0 0 0 4

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:04.

