Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 2, Washington 1

September 12, 2020 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 9 2 0 12
Acuña Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .279
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .320
d’Arnaud dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .317
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Duvall rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .260
Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .222
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 4 12
Holt lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .316
Turner ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .358
Soto dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .358
Cabrera 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .232
1-Harrison pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Thames 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .224
2-Kieboom pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273
García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Taylor cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211
a-Eaton ph-rf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .228
Hernandez rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Robles cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Atlanta 100 100 000_2 9 0
Washington 000 000 010_1 5 1

a-singled for Taylor in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th. 2-ran for Thames in the 9th.

E_Turner (6). LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 8. 2B_Duvall (7), Turner (13). RBIs_Ozuna (42), Albies (9), Turner (27). SB_Acuña Jr. (6), Albies (3), Eaton (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Acuña Jr., Albies); Washington 4 (Hernandez, Soto, Robles). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Swanson, García. GIDP_Ozuna.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, García, Thames).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 3-0 7 1 0 0 3 9 99 1.64
Greene, H, 7 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 22 1.19
Smith, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.73
Melancon, S, 10-11 1 2 0 0 1 1 21 2.04
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 2-5 7 9 2 2 0 8 108 4.10
McGowin 2 0 0 0 0 4 30 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. IBB_off Melancon (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:04.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires