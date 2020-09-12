Atlanta 2, Washington 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|0
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|d’Arnaud dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Duvall rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|4
|12
|
|Holt lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.358
|Soto dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.358
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|1-Harrison pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|2-Kieboom pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|a-Eaton ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Hernandez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Atlanta
|100
|100
|000_2
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|010_1
|5
|1
a-singled for Taylor in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th. 2-ran for Thames in the 9th.
E_Turner (6). LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 8. 2B_Duvall (7), Turner (13). RBIs_Ozuna (42), Albies (9), Turner (27). SB_Acuña Jr. (6), Albies (3), Eaton (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Acuña Jr., Albies); Washington 4 (Hernandez, Soto, Robles). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Swanson, García. GIDP_Ozuna.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, García, Thames).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 3-0
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|99
|1.64
|Greene, H, 7
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|1.19
|Smith, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.73
|Melancon, S, 10-11
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.04
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 2-5
|7
|
|9
|2
|2
|0
|8
|108
|4.10
|McGowin
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. IBB_off Melancon (Eaton).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:04.
