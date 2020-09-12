Atlanta 2, Washington 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 9 2 0 12 Acuña Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .279 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .320 d’Arnaud dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .317 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Duvall rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .260 Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .222

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 4 12 Holt lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .316 Turner ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .358 Soto dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .358 Cabrera 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .232 1-Harrison pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Thames 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .224 2-Kieboom pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .181 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273 García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Taylor cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211 a-Eaton ph-rf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .228 Hernandez rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Robles cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233

Atlanta 100 100 000_2 9 0 Washington 000 000 010_1 5 1

a-singled for Taylor in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th. 2-ran for Thames in the 9th.

E_Turner (6). LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 8. 2B_Duvall (7), Turner (13). RBIs_Ozuna (42), Albies (9), Turner (27). SB_Acuña Jr. (6), Albies (3), Eaton (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Acuña Jr., Albies); Washington 4 (Hernandez, Soto, Robles). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Swanson, García. GIDP_Ozuna.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, García, Thames).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 3-0 7 1 0 0 3 9 99 1.64 Greene, H, 7 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 22 1.19 Smith, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.73 Melancon, S, 10-11 1 2 0 0 1 1 21 2.04

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 2-5 7 9 2 2 0 8 108 4.10 McGowin 2 0 0 0 0 4 30 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. IBB_off Melancon (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:04.

