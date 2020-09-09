Atlanta 29, Miami 9

|Miami
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|9
|
|Totals
|47
|29
|23
|26
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|4
|3
|3
|
|Marte cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|6
|2
|3
|6
|
|a-Wallach ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hechavarría 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Ozuna dh
|6
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|7
|2
|2
|3
|
|Cooper 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|5
|3
|0
|
|Brinson lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Riley 3b-1b
|4
|5
|2
|1
|
|Harrison rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|5
|3
|9
|
|Alfaro c-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Albies 2b
|6
|3
|3
|2
|
|Chisholm 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Inciarte cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Miami
|023
|300
|100
|—
|9
|Atlanta
|0112
|363
|40x
|—
|29
E_B.Anderson (6), Alfaro (2). DP_Miami 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Aguilar 2 (7), Cooper (5), Freeman (15), Acuña Jr. (7). 3B_Chisholm (1). HR_Brinson (2), Chisholm (1), d’Arnaud (7), Duvall 3 (13), Albies (2), Freeman (8), Acuña Jr. (10). SB_Swanson (5), Albies (1). SF_B.Anderson (1), Inciarte (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López, L, 3-4
|1
|2-3
|4
|7
|7
|4
|2
|Yamamoto
|2
|2-3
|11
|13
|12
|2
|3
|Vesia
|1
|1-3
|3
|5
|4
|3
|3
|J.Smith
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milone
|3
|1-3
|8
|8
|8
|2
|4
|Dayton, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson, S, 1-1
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
HBP_J.Smith (Swanson).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_4:14.
