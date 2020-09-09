Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 29, Miami 9

September 9, 2020 11:39 pm
 
Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 13 9 Totals 47 29 23 26
Rojas ss 5 1 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 4 3 3
Marte cf 2 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 6 2 3 6
a-Wallach ph-c 2 0 0 0 Hechavarría 3b 1 0 1 0
Aguilar dh 5 1 3 1 Ozuna dh 6 1 1 1
B.Anderson 3b 3 1 2 1 d’Arnaud c 7 2 2 3
Cooper 1b 4 2 2 0 Swanson ss 4 5 3 0
Brinson lf 4 1 1 3 Riley 3b-1b 4 5 2 1
Harrison rf-cf 5 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 5 3 9
Alfaro c-rf 4 1 2 2 Albies 2b 6 3 3 2
Chisholm 2b 4 1 2 2 Inciarte cf 5 2 2 1
Miami 023 300 100 9
Atlanta 0112 363 40x 29

E_B.Anderson (6), Alfaro (2). DP_Miami 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Aguilar 2 (7), Cooper (5), Freeman (15), Acuña Jr. (7). 3B_Chisholm (1). HR_Brinson (2), Chisholm (1), d’Arnaud (7), Duvall 3 (13), Albies (2), Freeman (8), Acuña Jr. (10). SB_Swanson (5), Albies (1). SF_B.Anderson (1), Inciarte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
López, L, 3-4 1 2-3 4 7 7 4 2
Yamamoto 2 2-3 11 13 12 2 3
Vesia 1 1-3 3 5 4 3 3
J.Smith 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Milone 3 1-3 8 8 8 2 4
Dayton, W, 2-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Wilson, S, 1-1 4 4 1 1 2 1

HBP_J.Smith (Swanson).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_4:14.

