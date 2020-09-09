Atlanta 29, Miami 9

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|9
|4
|7
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.354
|Marte cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|a-Wallach ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Aguilar dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|B.Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Cooper 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Brinson lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.237
|Harrison rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.111
|Alfaro c-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|Chisholm 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.150
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|47
|29
|23
|26
|9
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|.284
|Freeman 1b
|6
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.329
|Hechavarría 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Ozuna dh
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.304
|d’Arnaud c
|7
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.312
|Swanson ss
|4
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Riley 3b-1b
|4
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.244
|Duvall lf
|4
|5
|3
|9
|2
|1
|.272
|Albies 2b
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Inciarte cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|Miami
|023
|300
|100_9
|13
|2
|Atlanta
|0112
|363
|40x_29
|23
|0
a-popped out for Marte in the 6th.
E_B.Anderson (6), Alfaro (2). LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Aguilar 2 (7), Cooper (5), Freeman (15), Acuña Jr. (7). 3B_Chisholm (1). HR_Brinson (2), off Milone; Chisholm (1), off Milone; d’Arnaud (7), off López; Duvall 2 (12), off Yamamoto; Albies (2), off Yamamoto; Freeman (8), off Yamamoto; Acuña Jr. (10), off Vesia; Duvall (13), off J.Smith. RBIs_Alfaro 2 (6), Chisholm 2 (2), Brinson 3 (6), Aguilar (24), B.Anderson (21), Albies 2 (8), Inciarte (9), Freeman 6 (38), Ozuna (37), d’Arnaud 3 (25), Riley (23), Duvall 9 (29), Acuña Jr. 3 (18). SB_Swanson (5), Albies (1). SF_B.Anderson, Inciarte.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (B.Anderson, Rojas, Cooper, Chisholm, Harrison); Atlanta 2 (Ozuna, Freeman). RISP_Miami 4 for 14; Atlanta 11 for 17.
Runners moved up_Brinson, Albies. GIDP_Brinson.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Riley).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 3-4
|1
|2-3
|4
|7
|7
|4
|2
|55
|4.50
|Yamamoto
|2
|2-3
|11
|13
|12
|2
|3
|94
|18.26
|Vesia
|1
|1-3
|3
|5
|4
|3
|3
|50
|18.69
|J.Smith
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|29
|4.12
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone
|3
|1-3
|8
|8
|8
|2
|4
|90
|14.90
|Dayton, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.25
|Wilson, S, 1-1
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|82
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-1, J.Smith 3-3, Dayton 2-2. HBP_J.Smith (Swanson).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_4:14.
