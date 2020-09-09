Atlanta 29, Miami 9

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 9 13 9 4 7 Rojas ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .354 Marte cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .200 a-Wallach ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Aguilar dh 5 1 3 1 0 1 .292 B.Anderson 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .256 Cooper 1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .280 Brinson lf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .237 Harrison rf-cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .111 Alfaro c-rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .204 Chisholm 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .150

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 47 29 23 26 9 9 Acuña Jr. rf 4 4 3 3 3 0 .284 Freeman 1b 6 2 3 6 0 0 .329 Hechavarría 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Ozuna dh 6 1 1 1 1 3 .304 d’Arnaud c 7 2 2 3 0 2 .312 Swanson ss 4 5 3 0 1 1 .306 Riley 3b-1b 4 5 2 1 2 0 .244 Duvall lf 4 5 3 9 2 1 .272 Albies 2b 6 3 3 2 0 1 .200 Inciarte cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .206

Miami 023 300 100_9 13 2 Atlanta 0112 363 40x_29 23 0

a-popped out for Marte in the 6th.

E_B.Anderson (6), Alfaro (2). LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Aguilar 2 (7), Cooper (5), Freeman (15), Acuña Jr. (7). 3B_Chisholm (1). HR_Brinson (2), off Milone; Chisholm (1), off Milone; d’Arnaud (7), off López; Duvall 2 (12), off Yamamoto; Albies (2), off Yamamoto; Freeman (8), off Yamamoto; Acuña Jr. (10), off Vesia; Duvall (13), off J.Smith. RBIs_Alfaro 2 (6), Chisholm 2 (2), Brinson 3 (6), Aguilar (24), B.Anderson (21), Albies 2 (8), Inciarte (9), Freeman 6 (38), Ozuna (37), d’Arnaud 3 (25), Riley (23), Duvall 9 (29), Acuña Jr. 3 (18). SB_Swanson (5), Albies (1). SF_B.Anderson, Inciarte.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (B.Anderson, Rojas, Cooper, Chisholm, Harrison); Atlanta 2 (Ozuna, Freeman). RISP_Miami 4 for 14; Atlanta 11 for 17.

Runners moved up_Brinson, Albies. GIDP_Brinson.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Riley).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, L, 3-4 1 2-3 4 7 7 4 2 55 4.50 Yamamoto 2 2-3 11 13 12 2 3 94 18.26 Vesia 1 1-3 3 5 4 3 3 50 18.69 J.Smith 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 29 4.12 Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 9.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Milone 3 1-3 8 8 8 2 4 90 14.90 Dayton, W, 2-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.25 Wilson, S, 1-1 4 4 1 1 2 1 82 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-1, J.Smith 3-3, Dayton 2-2. HBP_J.Smith (Swanson).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_4:14.

