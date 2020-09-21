Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

September 21, 2020 10:57 pm
 
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 4 6 8
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
a-Brinson ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Marte cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .261
Aguilar 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .276
1-Harrison pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .140
Joyce rf-lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .239
B.Anderson 3b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .267
Cooper dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .283
Rojas ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .343
Berti 2b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .250
Alfaro c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .241
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 5 3 11
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .261
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .340
Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .316
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
d’Arnaud dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .336
Duvall rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .247
Albies 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269
Riley 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .239
Flowers c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .237
Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .266
Miami 300 000 010_4 9 0
Atlanta 410 000 00x_5 8 0

a-walked for Dickerson in the 8th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 10, Atlanta 5. 2B_Dickerson (5), Riley (7), Swanson (14), Acuña Jr. (10). RBIs_Aguilar (31), B.Anderson (36), Cooper (17), Alfaro (16), d’Arnaud (34), Albies (15), Riley 2 (26), Acuña Jr. (28). SB_Marte (5), Rojas 2 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 7 (Berti, Dickerson, Alfaro, Joyce, Marte); Atlanta 2 (Flowers, Swanson). RISP_Miami 4 for 13; Atlanta 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Marte, d’Arnaud.

DP_Miami 1 (B.Anderson, Berti, Aguilar); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rogers, L, 1-2 4 8 5 5 2 6 91 6.84
Stanek 2 0 0 0 1 3 34 5.40
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.18
Hoyt 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.35
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ynoa 3 5 3 3 1 1 54 5.82
Matzek, W, 4-3 2 0 0 0 2 3 40 3.04
O’Day, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 0.60
Martin, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 0.53
Greene, H, 9 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 20 2.92
W.Smith, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 4.50
Melancon, S, 11-12 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.18

Inherited runners-scored_W.Smith 2-0. HBP_O’Day (Berti). WP_Ynoa.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Sean Barber; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:30.

