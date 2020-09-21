Atlanta 5, Miami 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|6
|8
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|a-Brinson ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|1-Harrison pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Joyce rf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|B.Anderson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Rojas ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.343
|Berti 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|11
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.261
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.340
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|d’Arnaud dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.336
|Duvall rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Miami
|300
|000
|010_4
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|410
|000
|00x_5
|8
|0
a-walked for Dickerson in the 8th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 10, Atlanta 5. 2B_Dickerson (5), Riley (7), Swanson (14), Acuña Jr. (10). RBIs_Aguilar (31), B.Anderson (36), Cooper (17), Alfaro (16), d’Arnaud (34), Albies (15), Riley 2 (26), Acuña Jr. (28). SB_Marte (5), Rojas 2 (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 7 (Berti, Dickerson, Alfaro, Joyce, Marte); Atlanta 2 (Flowers, Swanson). RISP_Miami 4 for 13; Atlanta 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Marte, d’Arnaud.
DP_Miami 1 (B.Anderson, Berti, Aguilar); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, L, 1-2
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|6
|91
|6.84
|Stanek
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|5.40
|Vincent
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.18
|Hoyt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.35
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|54
|5.82
|Matzek, W, 4-3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|40
|3.04
|O’Day, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|0.60
|Martin, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.53
|Greene, H, 9
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|2.92
|W.Smith, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|4.50
|Melancon, S, 11-12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.18
Inherited runners-scored_W.Smith 2-0. HBP_O’Day (Berti). WP_Ynoa.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Sean Barber; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:30.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.