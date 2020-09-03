Atlanta 62, New York 56

ATLANTA (62)

Billings 3-9 0-0 6, Laney 5-14 2-2 13, E.Williams 2-7 4-4 8, C.Williams 7-18 1-1 15, Carter 4-15 1-2 9, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Stricklen 2-7 0-0 4, Dietrick 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-81 8-9 62.

NEW YORK (56)

Odom 4-9 3-3 12, Stokes 1-4 0-1 2, Zahui B 2-11 0-0 5, Clarendon 1-5 1-2 4, Kea 3-8 1-2 8, Holmes 1-3 0-0 2, Shook 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Willoughby 1-5 1-1 3, Jones 3-9 2-4 8, Nurse 3-16 4-4 12. Totals 19-73 12-17 56.

Atlanta 18 13 17 14 — 62 New York 21 8 16 11 — 56

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 2-18 (Dietrick 1-4, C.Williams 0-2, Carter 0-3, Johnson 0-3, Stricklen 0-5), New York 6-35 (Nurse 2-11, Clarendon 1-2, Kea 1-4, Odom 1-4, Zahui B 1-6, Stokes 0-2, Walker 0-2, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 49 (C.Williams 13), New York 47 (Zahui B 11). Assists_Atlanta 11 (Laney 3), New York 10 (Zahui B 3). Total Fouls_Atlanta 14, New York 12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.