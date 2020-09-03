Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 62, New York 56

September 3, 2020 8:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (62)

Billings 3-9 0-0 6, Laney 5-14 2-2 13, E.Williams 2-7 4-4 8, C.Williams 7-18 1-1 15, Carter 4-15 1-2 9, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Stricklen 2-7 0-0 4, Dietrick 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-81 8-9 62.

NEW YORK (56)

Odom 4-9 3-3 12, Stokes 1-4 0-1 2, Zahui B 2-11 0-0 5, Clarendon 1-5 1-2 4, Kea 3-8 1-2 8, Holmes 1-3 0-0 2, Shook 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Willoughby 1-5 1-1 3, Jones 3-9 2-4 8, Nurse 3-16 4-4 12. Totals 19-73 12-17 56.

Atlanta 18 13 17 14 62
New York 21 8 16 11 56

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 2-18 (Dietrick 1-4, C.Williams 0-2, Carter 0-3, Johnson 0-3, Stricklen 0-5), New York 6-35 (Nurse 2-11, Clarendon 1-2, Kea 1-4, Odom 1-4, Zahui B 1-6, Stokes 0-2, Walker 0-2, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 49 (C.Williams 13), New York 47 (Zahui B 11). Assists_Atlanta 11 (Laney 3), New York 10 (Zahui B 3). Total Fouls_Atlanta 14, New York 12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program