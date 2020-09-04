Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

September 4, 2020 6:57 pm
 
Washington Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 1 8 1 Totals 29 7 11 6
Robles cf 4 0 3 0 Acuña Jr. cf 3 3 2 3
Turner ss 4 0 2 0 Swanson ss 4 1 2 3
Kendrick dh 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0
Cabrera 1b 3 1 1 0 Ozuna dh 3 0 2 0
Gomes c 2 0 1 1 Markakis rf 3 0 0 0
Harrison lf 2 0 1 0 Riley 3b 3 0 1 0
Taylor rf 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 1 1 0
García 2b 3 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 1 1 0
Difo 3b 3 0 0 0 Hechavarría 2b 3 1 1 0
Washington 000 100 0 1
Atlanta 102 202 x 7

E_Taylor (1), Flowers (0). DP_Washington 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Harrison (2), Duvall (4), Ozuna (8). 3B_Cabrera (2). HR_Acuña Jr. 2 (7), Swanson (6). SF_Gomes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Voth, L, 0-5 4 2-3 7 5 5 2 5
Bacus 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1
Atlanta
Milone 4 6 1 1 0 3
O’Day, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Greene 1 0 0 0 1 1
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:30.

