Atlanta 7, Washington 1

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|7
|11
|6
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Kendrick dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Difo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hechavarría 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|100
|0
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|102
|202
|x
|—
|7
E_Taylor (1), Flowers (0). DP_Washington 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Harrison (2), Duvall (4), Ozuna (8). 3B_Cabrera (2). HR_Acuña Jr. 2 (7), Swanson (6). SF_Gomes (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth, L, 0-5
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Bacus
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milone
|4
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|O’Day, W, 3-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Minter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:30.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.