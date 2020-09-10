Atlanta 7, Washington 6

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|3
|6
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.286
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.333
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Flowers c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|d’Arnaud c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|6
|6
|
|Robles cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Eaton rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.225
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.359
|Soto dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.359
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|1-Hernandez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|a-Holt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.387
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Atlanta
|000
|220
|210_7
|9
|0
|Washington
|320
|010
|000_6
|9
|0
a-flied out for Harrison in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 3, Washington 9. 2B_Soto (8), Taylor (5). 3B_Turner (4), Cabrera (3). HR_Freeman (9), off Voth; Acuña Jr. (11), off Suero; Freeman (10), off Harris; Swanson (7), off Rainey; Eaton (4), off Erlin. RBIs_Freeman 4 (42), Acuña Jr. 2 (22), Swanson (25), Turner (26), Soto (28), Cabrera (22), Eaton 2 (17), Gomes (9). SB_Turner (7), Acuña Jr. (5), Soto (2). SF_Gomes.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies 2); Washington 5 (Gomes, Harrison, Kieboom, Cabrera). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 4; Washington 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Kieboom. LIDP_Riley. GIDP_d’Arnaud, Acuña Jr..
DP_Washington 3 (Cabrera; Turner, Harrison, Cabrera; Turner, Harrison, Cabrera).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Erlin
|1
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|35
|8.49
|Ynoa
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|61
|6.75
|Minter
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|36
|0.54
|Martin, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.75
|Greene, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.86
|Melancon, S, 9-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.30
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|4
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|83
|7.99
|Suero
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4.42
|Finnegan, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.41
|Harris, BS, 0-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|3.97
|Rainey, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|2.66
|Doolittle
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.87
|McGowin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Minter 2-0, Suero 1-1. IBB_off Ynoa (Soto). HBP_Voth (Flowers).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:40.
