Atlanta 7, Washington 6

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 9 7 3 6 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 3 3 1 2 2 0 .286 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .333 Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .310 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Flowers c 1 1 0 0 0 0 .261 d’Arnaud c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .315

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 9 6 6 6 Robles cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Eaton rf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .225 Turner ss 3 1 1 1 2 0 .359 Soto dh 2 2 1 1 3 0 .359 Cabrera 1b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .226 1-Hernandez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292 a-Holt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .387 Gomes c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .261 Taylor lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .212 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191

Atlanta 000 220 210_7 9 0 Washington 320 010 000_6 9 0

a-flied out for Harrison in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 3, Washington 9. 2B_Soto (8), Taylor (5). 3B_Turner (4), Cabrera (3). HR_Freeman (9), off Voth; Acuña Jr. (11), off Suero; Freeman (10), off Harris; Swanson (7), off Rainey; Eaton (4), off Erlin. RBIs_Freeman 4 (42), Acuña Jr. 2 (22), Swanson (25), Turner (26), Soto (28), Cabrera (22), Eaton 2 (17), Gomes (9). SB_Turner (7), Acuña Jr. (5), Soto (2). SF_Gomes.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies 2); Washington 5 (Gomes, Harrison, Kieboom, Cabrera). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 4; Washington 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Kieboom. LIDP_Riley. GIDP_d’Arnaud, Acuña Jr..

DP_Washington 3 (Cabrera; Turner, Harrison, Cabrera; Turner, Harrison, Cabrera).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Erlin 1 2-3 6 5 5 0 1 35 8.49 Ynoa 3 2 1 1 4 2 61 6.75 Minter 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 36 0.54 Martin, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.75 Greene, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.86 Melancon, S, 9-10 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.30

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth 4 1-3 2 3 3 2 4 83 7.99 Suero 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 4 4.42 Finnegan, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 4.41 Harris, BS, 0-3 1 2 2 2 1 0 17 3.97 Rainey, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 2.66 Doolittle 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.87 McGowin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 2-0, Suero 1-1. IBB_off Ynoa (Soto). HBP_Voth (Flowers).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:40.

