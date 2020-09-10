Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

September 10, 2020 10:06 pm
 
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 7 9 7 Totals 35 6 9 6
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 3 3 1 2 Robles cf 5 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 2 2 4 Eaton rf 5 2 2 2
Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 Turner ss 3 1 1 1
Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 Soto dh 2 2 1 1
Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 Cabrera 1b 4 0 2 1
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 Hernandez pr 0 0 0 0
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 Holt ph 1 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 1
Flowers c 1 1 0 0 Taylor lf 4 1 2 0
d’Arnaud c 2 0 1 0 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 220 210 7
Washington 320 010 000 6

DP_Atlanta 0, Washington 3. LOB_Atlanta 3, Washington 9. 2B_Soto (8), Taylor (5). 3B_Turner (4), Cabrera (3). HR_Freeman 2 (10), Acuña Jr. (11), Swanson (7), Eaton (4). SB_Turner (7), Acuña Jr. (5), Soto (2). SF_Gomes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Erlin 1 2-3 6 5 5 0 1
Ynoa 3 2 1 1 4 2
Minter 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Martin W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Greene H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon S,9-10 1 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Voth 4 1-3 2 3 3 2 4
Suero 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Finnegan H,2 1 2 0 0 0 0
Harris BS,0-3 1 2 2 2 1 0
Rainey L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2
Doolittle 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
McGowin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Ynoa pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Voth (Flowers).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:40.

