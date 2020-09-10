Atlanta 7, Washington 6

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|3
|3
|1
|2
|
|Robles cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Holt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Flowers c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|220
|210
|—
|7
|Washington
|320
|010
|000
|—
|6
DP_Atlanta 0, Washington 3. LOB_Atlanta 3, Washington 9. 2B_Soto (8), Taylor (5). 3B_Turner (4), Cabrera (3). HR_Freeman 2 (10), Acuña Jr. (11), Swanson (7), Eaton (4). SB_Turner (7), Acuña Jr. (5), Soto (2). SF_Gomes (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Erlin
|1
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Ynoa
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Minter
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Martin W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon S,9-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth
|4
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Suero
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Finnegan H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris BS,0-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rainey L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Doolittle
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGowin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ynoa pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Voth (Flowers).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:40.
