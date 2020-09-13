Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

September 13, 2020 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 10 8 Totals 34 4 8 3
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 5 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 2 0
Freeman 1b 3 2 2 0 Turner ss 5 0 0 1
Ozuna dh 4 0 1 1 Soto lf 4 1 1 0
d’Arnaud c 5 1 2 2 Cabrera 1b 3 1 1 1
Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 0 1
Markakis rf 4 1 2 1 Thames dh 2 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 Taylor ph-dh 0 0 0 0
Duvall lf 4 1 1 2 Kieboom 3b 4 0 1 0
Riley 3b 4 1 1 0 García 2b 3 1 2 0
Albies 2b 3 2 1 2 Harrison ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Robles cf 4 1 1 0
Atlanta 100 104 002 8
Washington 010 120 000 4

E_Albies (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Washington 0. LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 8. 2B_Freeman (16), d’Arnaud (6), Markakis (12), Soto (10). HR_Duvall (14), Albies (3), Cabrera (6). SB_Freeman (1), Eaton (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright W,1-4 6 8 4 3 2 4
Matzek H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
O’Day H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Minter H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Scherzer L,4-3 5 1-3 9 6 6 2 10
Suero 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 3
Harper 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1
Bourque 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Scherzer, Harper.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Lance Barksdale.

Advertisement

T_3:37.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort