Atlanta 8, Washington 4

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Thames dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|García 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Harrison ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Atlanta
|100
|104
|002
|—
|8
|Washington
|010
|120
|000
|—
|4
E_Albies (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Washington 0. LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 8. 2B_Freeman (16), d’Arnaud (6), Markakis (12), Soto (10). HR_Duvall (14), Albies (3), Cabrera (6). SB_Freeman (1), Eaton (3).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright W,1-4
|6
|
|8
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Matzek H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|O’Day H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minter H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer L,4-3
|5
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|2
|10
|Suero
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Harper
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Bourque
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Scherzer, Harper.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:37.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.