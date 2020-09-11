Atlanta 82, Connecticut 75

ATLANTA (82)

Laney 5-17 3-5 14, Stricklen 1-5 1-1 4, E.Williams 2-7 3-4 7, C.Williams 8-16 4-4 20, Carter 9-19 3-3 22, Agnew 0-0 0-0 0, Billings 5-7 3-4 13, Dietrick 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 31-77 17-21 82.

CONNECTICUT (75)

A.Thomas 3-7 3-5 9, Bonner 7-13 3-3 17, Jones 3-3 0-0 6, J.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, January 2-4 0-0 6, Charles 5-13 3-4 13, Mompremier 1-3 0-2 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-3 1-2 1, Plaisance 1-2 1-1 4, Carson 2-7 0-0 4, Hiedeman 4-8 2-3 13. Totals 28-64 13-20 75.

Atlanta 15 18 23 26 — 82 Connecticut 20 16 18 21 — 75

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 3-11 (Laney 1-2, Stricklen 1-5, Dietrick 0-3), Connecticut 6-21 (Hiedeman 3-5, January 2-3, Plaisance 1-2, Bonner 0-2, Charles 0-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-2, Carson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 42 (Laney 10), Connecticut 36 (A.Thomas 9). Assists_Atlanta 14 (Dietrick, Laney 4), Connecticut 16 (Hiedeman 4). Total Fouls_Atlanta 17, Connecticut 19.

