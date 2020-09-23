Atlanta 9, Miami 4

|Miami
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|9
|10
|9
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ozuna dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|B.Anderson 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Markakis lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brinson rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hechavarría 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Berti 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|200
|200
|000
|—
|4
|Atlanta
|301
|500
|00x
|—
|9
E_Brinson (1). DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Cooper (8), Freeman (22). HR_Aguilar (7), B.Anderson (10), Swanson (9).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|J.Smith L,1-1
|1
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Tarpley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neidert
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Jackson W,2-0
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Dayton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Webb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Sánchez, Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:01.
