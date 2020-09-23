Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 9, Miami 4

September 23, 2020 10:28 pm
 
Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 33 9 10 9
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 1 0
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 5 1 1 1
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1 Ozuna dh 3 2 1 0
B.Anderson 3b 3 2 2 1 Albies 2b 4 2 2 2
Cooper dh 4 0 2 0 Markakis lf 3 1 1 1
Brinson rf 4 1 1 1 Swanson ss 3 1 2 3
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 Hechavarría 3b 4 0 2 2
Berti 2b 3 0 0 1 Flowers c 3 0 0 0
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0
Miami 200 200 000 4
Atlanta 301 500 00x 9

E_Brinson (1). DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Cooper (8), Freeman (22). HR_Aguilar (7), B.Anderson (10), Swanson (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Sánchez 3 4 4 4 4 2
J.Smith L,1-1 1 5 5 5 0 1
Tarpley 1 0 0 0 1 1
Neidert 2 1 0 0 1 1
García 1 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Fried 1 3 2 2 0 0
Jackson W,2-0 4 3 2 2 0 5
Dayton 2 0 0 0 1 2
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 2
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Sánchez, Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:01.

