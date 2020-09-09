Atlanta 97, Chicago 89

ATLANTA (97)

C.Williams 10-20 0-0 20, Laney 9-16 4-5 24, E.Williams 4-12 3-4 11, Carter 6-9 2-2 16, Stricklen 1-8 0-0 3, Billings 3-7 0-0 6, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 2-2 2, Dietrick 4-5 4-4 15. Totals 37-80 15-17 97.

CHICAGO (89)

Copper 7-14 2-2 17, Hebard 4-6 0-0 8, Parker 1-3 0-0 2, Quigley 7-19 2-2 17, Vandersloot 7-10 5-5 22, G.Williams 5-11 0-0 12, Mavunga 1-2 0-0 2, Prince 1-2 0-0 3, Dolson 2-7 2-4 6, Colson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-75 11-13 89.

Atlanta 20 25 28 24 — 97 Chicago 21 34 18 16 — 89

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-13 (Dietrick 3-3, Laney 2-2, Carter 2-3, Stricklen 1-4), Chicago 8-24 (Vandersloot 3-5, G.Williams 2-4, Copper 1-2, Prince 1-2, Quigley 1-6, Dolson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 41 (C.Williams, E.Williams, Laney 10), Chicago 35 (Copper, Vandersloot 7). Assists_Atlanta 19 (Carter, Dietrick 5), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 11). Total Fouls_Atlanta 12, Chicago 13.

