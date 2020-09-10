Atlanta to visit Washington Thursday

Atlanta Braves (25-18, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (16-25, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Atlanta will meet on Thursday.

The Nationals are 8-15 against opponents from the NL East. Washington ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .268 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .359.

The Braves are 16-13 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 75 home runs this season, third in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with 13, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and is batting .356.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 24 extra base hits and is batting .329.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Luis Garcia: (foot), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

