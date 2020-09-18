Atlanta United FC plays Inter Miami CF in conference play

Inter Miami CF (2-7-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-6-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC faces Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference play.

Atlanta United FC is 3-6-2 in conference matchups. Atlanta United FC is tenth in the Eastern Conference with 39 shots on goal, averaging 3.5 per game.

Advertisement

Inter Miami CF is 2-6-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Inter Miami CF is 1-0-0 when it records a pair of goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Barco has two goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. has one goal over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Rodolfo Pizarro has two goals and three assists for Inter Miami CF so far this year. has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Inter Miami CF: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.7 assists, three shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.

Inter Miami CF: David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.