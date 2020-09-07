Listen Live Sports

Atlanta United wraps up Martinez sale to Saudi Arabian club

September 7, 2020 6:55 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United finalized the sale of midfielder Pity Martinez to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr on Monday.

A former South American player of the year, Martinez failed to meet expectations during his time in Major League Soccer.

The 27-year-old had been expected to replace attacking midfielder Miguel Almirón, who left for England’s Newcastle. Martinez came to Atlanta with high expectations after leading River Plate to the 2018 Copa Libertadores title. He joined a United team that had won the MLS Cup championship.

The transfer opened both a designated player spot and an international spot on United’s roster.

“He will forever be a part of Atlanta United’s history after playing an integral part in our 2019 season in which we lifted two trophies,” Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “We’ll look to be diligent in our efforts to fill that roster spot during this window.”

Martinez had five goals and nine assists in league play last year and was selected a MLS All-Star. Martinez has four goals and four assists this year.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

