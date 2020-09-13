Listen Live Sports

Atlanta visits Washington, looks to build on Anderson’s strong showing

September 13, 2020 2:22 am
 
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (27-19, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (17-27, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Kyle Wright (0-4, 8.05 ERA) Washington: Max Scherzer (4-2, 3.40 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Ian Anderson. Anderson pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with nine strikeouts against Washington.

The Nationals are 9-17 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .264 batting average, Juan Soto leads the club with an average of .358.

The Braves are 18-14 against the rest of their division. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .333.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and is batting .358.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 14 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (undisclosed), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

