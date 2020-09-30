Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Atlanta will host Cincinnati in the NL wild-card game

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (31-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Trevor Bauer (5-4, 1.73 ERA in regular season) Atlanta: Max Fried (7-0, 2.25 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves will host the Reds in the one-game NL wild-card playoff.

The Braves are 19-11 on their home turf.

The Reds have gone 15-16 away from home.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is batting .333.

        Read more Sports News news.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 15 home runs and is batting .202.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Chris Martin: (right groin), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (left wrist).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California