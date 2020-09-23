Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Hamburg Results

September 23, 2020 6:11 am
 
Wednesday

At Am Rothenbaum

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,062,520

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from German Tennis Championships at Am Rothenbaum (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-4, 2-0, ret.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 7-5, 7-5.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, and Henri Kontinen, Finland, 6-1, 6-4.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (3), Brazil, vs. Yannick Hanfmann and Mats Moraing, Germany, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 10-5.

