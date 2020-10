ATP World Tour Hamburg Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday

At Am Rothenbaum

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,062,520

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from German Tennis Championships at Am Rothenbaum (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Karen Khachanov (8), Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, vs. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-2.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-3, 7-5.

