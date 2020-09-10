ATP World Tour Kitzbuhel Results

Thursday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €336,680

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, 6-1, 6-4.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Dusan Lajovic (3), Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (4), Georgia, 7-5, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Diego Schwartzman (2), Argentina, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, vs. Guido Pella (7), Argentina, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (2), Slovakia, def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-1, 1-6, 10-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-2, 6-4.

Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 10-8.

