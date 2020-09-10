Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Kitzbuhel Results

September 10, 2020 6:33 am
 
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €336,680

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, 6-1, 6-4.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Dusan Lajovic (3), Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (4), Georgia, 7-5, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Advertisement

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts discuss megatrends in the computing landscape in this free webinar.

Diego Schwartzman (2), Argentina, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, vs. Guido Pella (7), Argentina, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (2), Slovakia, def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-1, 1-6, 10-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-2, 6-4.

Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 10-8.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial