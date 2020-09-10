ATP World Tour Kitzbuhel Results

Thursday
At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Purse: €336,680
Surface: Red clay
KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, 6-1, 6-4.
Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Dusan Lajovic (3), Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (4), Georgia, 7-5, 6-3.
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.
Diego Schwartzman (2), Argentina, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.
Feliciano Lopez, Spain, vs. Guido Pella (7), Argentina, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (2), Slovakia, def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-1, 1-6, 10-4.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-2, 6-4.
Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 10-8.
