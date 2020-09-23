AUTO RACING: NASCAR playoff races set for Las Vegas

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

South Point 400

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after starting 24th.

Last race: Kevin Harvick won at Bristol Motor Speedway, his series-best ninth victory of the season.

Fast facts: Harvick leads Denny Hamlin by 19 points and Brad Keselowski by 32 points as the playoffs move into the round of 12. … The top eight drivers in the standings have all won at least one race this season. … Drivers eliminated from the playoffs were Cole Custer, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto.

Next race: YellaWood 500, Oct. 4, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco 300

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Tyler Reddick won after starting fourth.

Last race: Chase Briscoe edged Austin Cindric out of the way with six laps remaining to win the regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Fast facts: Briscoe and Cindric begin the playoffs tied and with a 17-point lead over Justin Allgaier. Noah Gragson is fourth, 25 points back, and Brandon Jones is fifth, 30 points behind. … The top seven drivers in the playoffs have each won at least two races.

Next race: Ag-Pro 300, Oct. 3, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

World of Westgate 200

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Friday, race, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: Austin Hill won after starting seventh.

Last race: 17-year old Sam Mayer won for the first time in his career after starting 17th in the playoffs opener at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Fast facts: Brett Moffitt leads Sheldon Creed by eight points, Zane Smith by 11 points and Grant Enfinger by 12 points. … Moffitt is the only driver in the top four who has not won a race this season. … Mayer is the second-youngest driver to have won in the series (Cole Custer, 16).

Next race: Talladega 250, Oct. 3, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Russian Grand Prix

Site: Sochi, Russia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 a.m.-5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m.-6 a.m., and qualifying, 8 a.m.-9a.m.; Sunday, race, 7:10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Sochi Autodrom

Race distance: 53 laps, 192.4 miles.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won after starting second.

Last race: Hamilton won the Tuscan Grand Prix, his sixth victory in nine races this year.

Fast facts: Hamilton, a six-time series champion, has won 19 of the last 32 races dating to the final two races of the 2018 season. … Hamilton leads Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas by 55 points and Max Verstappen by 80 points.

Next race: German Grand Prix, Oct. 11, Hockenheim, Germany.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the Honda Indy 200 on Sept. 13 at Mid-Ohio.

Next race: Indycar Harvest GP doubleheader, Oct. 2-3, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals

Site: Gainesville, Florida

Schedule: Friday, qualifying; Saturday, qualifying and eliminations; Sunday, eliminations, semifinals and finals.

Track: Gainesville Raceway.

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car at the Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

Fast facts: Doug Kalitta leads the top fuel by 50 points over Leah Pruett and Jack Beckman leads the funny care standings by 35 points over Matt Hagan.

Next event: Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals, Oct. 4., Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Series will race Thursday at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana; Friday at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio; and Saturday at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

