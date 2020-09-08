Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|11
|14
|11
|2
|8
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.396
|2-Velazquez pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Núñez dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Severino c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|1-Holaday pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Mountcastle lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.339
|Stewart rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.185
|Valaika 1b
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.228
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|8
|
|McNeil lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|J.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.385
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Baltimore
|022
|140
|020_11
|14
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|010_2
|6
|1
1-ran for Severino in the 7th. 2-ran for Iglesias in the 8th.
E_Marisnick (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 4. 2B_Mullins (2), Severino (5), Mountcastle (3), Marisnick (2). 3B_Mullins (1). HR_Stewart (4), off Wacha; Mountcastle (4), off Wacha; Ruiz (8), off Gsellman; Valaika (6), off Gsellman; Marisnick (2), off Means; McNeil (3), off Wojciechowski. RBIs_Stewart 2 (6), Mountcastle 2 (13), Mullins (4), Valaika 2 (13), Ruiz 3 (24), Iglesias (15), Marisnick (4), McNeil (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Iglesias, Valaika); New York 1 (Giménez). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 11; New York 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Ruiz. GIDP_Mountcastle, J.Davis.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Iglesias, Alberto, Valaika); New York 1 (Frazier, Giménez, Alonso).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 1-3
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|97
|6.58
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.57
|Wojciechowski
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|5.13
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, L, 1-3
|4
|
|7
|5
|4
|0
|3
|71
|7.50
|Gsellman
|3
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|76
|9.64
|Brach
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Brach 1-0. WP_Gsellman(2). PB_Ramos (3).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:01.
