Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

September 8, 2020 10:24 pm
 
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 11 14 11 2 8
Alberto 2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .308
Iglesias ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .396
2-Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Núñez dh 5 1 0 0 0 1 .252
Severino c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .325
1-Holaday pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Mountcastle lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .339
Stewart rf 4 2 1 2 1 2 .185
Valaika 1b 5 3 2 2 0 1 .280
Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .228
Mullins cf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .293
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 1 8
McNeil lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .306
J.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .340
Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Marisnick cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .385
Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .294
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Baltimore 022 140 020_11 14 0
New York 010 000 010_2 6 1

1-ran for Severino in the 7th. 2-ran for Iglesias in the 8th.

E_Marisnick (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 4. 2B_Mullins (2), Severino (5), Mountcastle (3), Marisnick (2). 3B_Mullins (1). HR_Stewart (4), off Wacha; Mountcastle (4), off Wacha; Ruiz (8), off Gsellman; Valaika (6), off Gsellman; Marisnick (2), off Means; McNeil (3), off Wojciechowski. RBIs_Stewart 2 (6), Mountcastle 2 (13), Mullins (4), Valaika 2 (13), Ruiz 3 (24), Iglesias (15), Marisnick (4), McNeil (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Iglesias, Valaika); New York 1 (Giménez). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 11; New York 0 for 1.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ruiz. GIDP_Mountcastle, J.Davis.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Iglesias, Alberto, Valaika); New York 1 (Frazier, Giménez, Alonso).

        Insight by Cornerstone: Federal management experts discuss best practices to avoid talent disruption in this free webinar.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, W, 1-3 6 3 1 1 1 5 97 6.58
Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.57
Wojciechowski 2 2 1 1 0 1 20 5.13
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha, L, 1-3 4 7 5 4 0 3 71 7.50
Gsellman 3 2-3 6 6 6 2 1 76 9.64
Brach 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 22 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Brach 1-0. WP_Gsellman(2). PB_Ramos (3).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:01.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C130 lands on newly renovated Angaur Airfield in Palau