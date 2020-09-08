Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 11 14 11 2 8 Alberto 2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .308 Iglesias ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .396 2-Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Núñez dh 5 1 0 0 0 1 .252 Severino c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .325 1-Holaday pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Mountcastle lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .339 Stewart rf 4 2 1 2 1 2 .185 Valaika 1b 5 3 2 2 0 1 .280 Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .228 Mullins cf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .293

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 1 8 McNeil lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .306 J.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .340 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Marisnick cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .385 Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .294 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223

Baltimore 022 140 020_11 14 0 New York 010 000 010_2 6 1

1-ran for Severino in the 7th. 2-ran for Iglesias in the 8th.

E_Marisnick (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 4. 2B_Mullins (2), Severino (5), Mountcastle (3), Marisnick (2). 3B_Mullins (1). HR_Stewart (4), off Wacha; Mountcastle (4), off Wacha; Ruiz (8), off Gsellman; Valaika (6), off Gsellman; Marisnick (2), off Means; McNeil (3), off Wojciechowski. RBIs_Stewart 2 (6), Mountcastle 2 (13), Mullins (4), Valaika 2 (13), Ruiz 3 (24), Iglesias (15), Marisnick (4), McNeil (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Iglesias, Valaika); New York 1 (Giménez). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 11; New York 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Ruiz. GIDP_Mountcastle, J.Davis.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Iglesias, Alberto, Valaika); New York 1 (Frazier, Giménez, Alonso).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, W, 1-3 6 3 1 1 1 5 97 6.58 Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.57 Wojciechowski 2 2 1 1 0 1 20 5.13

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha, L, 1-3 4 7 5 4 0 3 71 7.50 Gsellman 3 2-3 6 6 6 2 1 76 9.64 Brach 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 22 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Brach 1-0. WP_Gsellman(2). PB_Ramos (3).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:01.

