Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

September 8, 2020 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 11 14 11 Totals 32 2 6 2
Alberto 2b 5 1 0 0 McNeil lf 3 1 2 1
Iglesias ss 5 0 2 1 J.Davis dh 4 0 0 0
2-Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0
Núñez dh 5 1 0 0 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0
Severino c 3 2 2 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
1-Holaday pr-c 1 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 4 1 2 1
Mountcastle lf 5 1 2 2 Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0
Stewart rf 4 2 1 2 Ramos c 3 0 0 0
Valaika 1b 5 3 2 2 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 3
Mullins cf 4 0 3 1
Baltimore 022 140 020 11
New York 010 000 010 2

E_Marisnick (1). DP_Baltimore 1, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 4. 2B_Mullins (2), Severino (5), Mountcastle (3), Marisnick (2). 3B_Mullins (1). HR_Stewart (4), Mountcastle (4), Ruiz (8), Valaika (6), Marisnick (2), McNeil (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means, W, 1-3 6 3 1 1 1 5
Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 2
Wojciechowski 2 2 1 1 0 1
New York
Wacha, L, 1-3 4 7 5 4 0 3
Gsellman 3 2-3 6 6 6 2 1
Brach 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4

WP_Gsellman(2).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:01.

