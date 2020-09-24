On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Baltimore 13, Boston 1

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 11:06 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 13 18 13 Totals 30 1 7 0
Alberto 2b 4 1 2 3 Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0
Iglesias dh 4 1 1 1 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0
Holaday ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Araúz 3b 1 0 0 0
Mountcastle lf 5 0 1 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0
Severino c 5 0 1 0 Lin ss-p 1 0 0 0
Hays rf 5 3 3 1 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0
Valaika 1b 5 3 3 1 Puello lf 1 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 5 3 3 2 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0
Urías ss 4 2 3 2 Plawecki c 1 0 1 0
Mullins cf 4 0 1 2 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0
Dalbec 1b 2 0 1 0
Chavis lf-2b 2 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b-ss 3 0 1 0
Baltimore 030 320 113 13
Boston 000 010 000 1

E_Cobb (2), Urías 2 (3). DP_Baltimore 4, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 5. 2B_Hays (2), Mullins (4), Ruiz 2 (9), Urías 2 (2), Alberto (14). HR_Iglesias (2), Valaika (8), Hays (4). SB_Alberto (3). SF_Alberto (2). S_Mullins (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cobb W,2-5 7 6 1 1 2 4
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 2
Boston
Pérez L,3-5 4 9 6 6 1 2
Covey 3 4 3 3 0 1
Lin 1 4 3 3 0 0
Tapia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
P.Valdez 2-3 1 1 1 1 0

Lin pitched to 7 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Cobb (Chavis), P.Valdez (Alberto).

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:14.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment