Baltimore 13, Boston 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|13
|18
|13
|2
|3
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.290
|Iglesias dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.373
|a-Holaday ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.161
|Mountcastle lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Severino c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Hays rf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Valaika 1b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.225
|Urías ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.412
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|0
|2
|7
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.323
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Araúz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Lin ss-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Puello lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Chavis lf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Arroyo 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Baltimore
|030
|320
|113_13
|18
|3
|Boston
|000
|010
|000_1
|7
|0
a-walked for Iglesias in the 8th.
E_Cobb (2), Urías 2 (3). LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 5. 2B_Hays (2), Mullins (4), Ruiz 2 (9), Urías 2 (2), Alberto (14). HR_Iglesias (2), off Pérez; Valaika (8), off Covey; Hays (4), off Lin. RBIs_Ruiz 2 (31), Mullins 2 (8), Urías 2 (2), Alberto 3 (20), Iglesias (22), Valaika (15), Mountcastle (22), Hays (8). SB_Alberto (3). CS_Vázquez (3). SF_Alberto. S_Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Severino 2, Iglesias, Holaday); Boston 2 (Chavis, Devers, Verdugo). RISP_Baltimore 7 for 13; Boston 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Verdugo, Arroyo. LIDP_Alberto. GIDP_Chavis, Arroyo, Martinez, Devers.
DP_Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Urías, Valaika; Alberto, Urías, Valaika; Urías, Alberto, Valaika; Urías, Alberto, Valaika); Boston 1 (Chavis, Vázquez, Chavis).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 2-5
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|89
|4.30
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.03
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.04
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 3-5
|4
|
|9
|6
|6
|1
|2
|82
|4.50
|Covey
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|57
|7.07
|Lin
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|27.00
|Tapia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.08
|P.Valdez
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.38
HBP_Cobb (Chavis), P.Valdez (Alberto).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.
T_3:14.
