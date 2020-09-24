Baltimore 13, Boston 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 13 18 13 2 3 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .290 Iglesias dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .373 a-Holaday ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .161 Mountcastle lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .325 Severino c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Hays rf 5 3 3 1 0 1 .275 Valaika 1b 5 3 3 1 0 0 .275 Ruiz 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .225 Urías ss 4 2 3 2 1 0 .412 Mullins cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .264

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 7 0 2 7 Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .323 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Araúz 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Lin ss-p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .156 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217 Puello lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Plawecki c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .320 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .279 Dalbec 1b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .271 Chavis lf-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Arroyo 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275

Baltimore 030 320 113_13 18 3 Boston 000 010 000_1 7 0

a-walked for Iglesias in the 8th.

E_Cobb (2), Urías 2 (3). LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 5. 2B_Hays (2), Mullins (4), Ruiz 2 (9), Urías 2 (2), Alberto (14). HR_Iglesias (2), off Pérez; Valaika (8), off Covey; Hays (4), off Lin. RBIs_Ruiz 2 (31), Mullins 2 (8), Urías 2 (2), Alberto 3 (20), Iglesias (22), Valaika (15), Mountcastle (22), Hays (8). SB_Alberto (3). CS_Vázquez (3). SF_Alberto. S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Severino 2, Iglesias, Holaday); Boston 2 (Chavis, Devers, Verdugo). RISP_Baltimore 7 for 13; Boston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Arroyo. LIDP_Alberto. GIDP_Chavis, Arroyo, Martinez, Devers.

DP_Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Urías, Valaika; Alberto, Urías, Valaika; Urías, Alberto, Valaika; Urías, Alberto, Valaika); Boston 1 (Chavis, Vázquez, Chavis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, W, 2-5 7 6 1 1 2 4 89 4.30 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.03 Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.04

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, L, 3-5 4 9 6 6 1 2 82 4.50 Covey 3 4 3 3 0 1 57 7.07 Lin 1 4 3 3 0 0 22 27.00 Tapia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.08 P.Valdez 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.38

HBP_Cobb (Chavis), P.Valdez (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:14.

