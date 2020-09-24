On Air: Cyber Chat
Baltimore 13, Boston 1

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 11:04 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 13 18 13 2 3
Alberto 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .290
Iglesias dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .373
a-Holaday ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .161
Mountcastle lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .325
Severino c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Hays rf 5 3 3 1 0 1 .275
Valaika 1b 5 3 3 1 0 0 .275
Ruiz 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .225
Urías ss 4 2 3 2 1 0 .412
Mullins cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .264
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 7 0 2 7
Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .323
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Araúz 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Lin ss-p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Puello lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Plawecki c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .320
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .279
Dalbec 1b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .271
Chavis lf-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Arroyo 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Baltimore 030 320 113_13 18 3
Boston 000 010 000_1 7 0

a-walked for Iglesias in the 8th.

E_Cobb (2), Urías 2 (3). LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 5. 2B_Hays (2), Mullins (4), Ruiz 2 (9), Urías 2 (2), Alberto (14). HR_Iglesias (2), off Pérez; Valaika (8), off Covey; Hays (4), off Lin. RBIs_Ruiz 2 (31), Mullins 2 (8), Urías 2 (2), Alberto 3 (20), Iglesias (22), Valaika (15), Mountcastle (22), Hays (8). SB_Alberto (3). CS_Vázquez (3). SF_Alberto. S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Severino 2, Iglesias, Holaday); Boston 2 (Chavis, Devers, Verdugo). RISP_Baltimore 7 for 13; Boston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Arroyo. LIDP_Alberto. GIDP_Chavis, Arroyo, Martinez, Devers.

DP_Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Urías, Valaika; Alberto, Urías, Valaika; Urías, Alberto, Valaika; Urías, Alberto, Valaika); Boston 1 (Chavis, Vázquez, Chavis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb, W, 2-5 7 6 1 1 2 4 89 4.30
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.03
Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.04
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, L, 3-5 4 9 6 6 1 2 82 4.50
Covey 3 4 3 3 0 1 57 7.07
Lin 1 4 3 3 0 0 22 27.00
Tapia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.08
P.Valdez 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.38

HBP_Cobb (Chavis), P.Valdez (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:14.

