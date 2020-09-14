Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 4 5 Acuña Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Freeman 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .345 Hechavarría 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .317 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .313 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .257 Riley 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Albies 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .246

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 14 15 14 9 9 Mullins cf 5 3 2 2 1 1 .273 Iglesias ss 4 3 4 4 0 0 .370 Valaika 2b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .259 Stewart rf 5 1 2 4 0 2 .265 Mountcastle dh 5 1 3 3 0 1 .364 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .217 Núñez 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .254 Holaday 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Sisco c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .218 Hays lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .219 Velazquez 2b-ss 2 2 0 0 3 2 .172

Atlanta 000 001 000_1 5 1 Baltimore 109 030 10x_14 15 0

E_Riley (7). LOB_Atlanta 7, Baltimore 9. HR_Freeman (11), off López; Stewart (7), off Toussaint; Mountcastle (5), off Toussaint; Iglesias (1), off Jackson; Valaika (7), off Wilson. RBIs_Freeman (44), Mountcastle 3 (18), Stewart 4 (12), Mullins 2 (6), Iglesias 4 (19), Valaika (14). SB_Mullins (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Ozuna, Riley); Baltimore 4 (Ruiz, Mullins, Valaika). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Baltimore 9 for 17.

Advertisement

GIDP_Riley, d’Arnaud, Núñez.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman); Baltimore 2 (Iglesias, Velazquez, Núñez; Ruiz, Valaika, Núñez).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Toussaint, L, 0-2 2 2-3 7 8 5 3 2 70 8.88 Jackson 2 1-3 6 5 5 2 1 44 6.05 Dayton 1 0 0 0 2 2 21 2.08 Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 7.04 Webb 1 1 0 0 2 2 25 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, W, 2-0 7 5 1 1 2 3 93 4.75 Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 5.30 Fulmer 1 0 0 0 1 1 27 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 3-3. HBP_Fulmer (Swanson). WP_Sulser, Fulmer(2).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:54.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.