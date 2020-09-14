Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

September 14, 2020 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 4 5
Acuña Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Freeman 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .345
Hechavarría 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .317
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .313
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .257
Riley 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Albies 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .246
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 14 15 14 9 9
Mullins cf 5 3 2 2 1 1 .273
Iglesias ss 4 3 4 4 0 0 .370
Valaika 2b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .259
Stewart rf 5 1 2 4 0 2 .265
Mountcastle dh 5 1 3 3 0 1 .364
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .217
Núñez 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .254
Holaday 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Sisco c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .218
Hays lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .219
Velazquez 2b-ss 2 2 0 0 3 2 .172
Atlanta 000 001 000_1 5 1
Baltimore 109 030 10x_14 15 0

E_Riley (7). LOB_Atlanta 7, Baltimore 9. HR_Freeman (11), off López; Stewart (7), off Toussaint; Mountcastle (5), off Toussaint; Iglesias (1), off Jackson; Valaika (7), off Wilson. RBIs_Freeman (44), Mountcastle 3 (18), Stewart 4 (12), Mullins 2 (6), Iglesias 4 (19), Valaika (14). SB_Mullins (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Ozuna, Riley); Baltimore 4 (Ruiz, Mullins, Valaika). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Baltimore 9 for 17.

GIDP_Riley, d’Arnaud, Núñez.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman); Baltimore 2 (Iglesias, Velazquez, Núñez; Ruiz, Valaika, Núñez).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Toussaint, L, 0-2 2 2-3 7 8 5 3 2 70 8.88
Jackson 2 1-3 6 5 5 2 1 44 6.05
Dayton 1 0 0 0 2 2 21 2.08
Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 7.04
Webb 1 1 0 0 2 2 25 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, W, 2-0 7 5 1 1 2 3 93 4.75
Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 5.30
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 1 1 27 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 3-3. HBP_Fulmer (Swanson). WP_Sulser, Fulmer(2).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:54.

