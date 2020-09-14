Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|4
|5
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.345
|Hechavarría 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Duvall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|Riley 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|14
|15
|14
|9
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Iglesias ss
|4
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.370
|Valaika 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Stewart rf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.265
|Mountcastle dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.364
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Núñez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Holaday 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Hays lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Velazquez 2b-ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.172
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|109
|030
|10x_14
|15
|0
E_Riley (7). LOB_Atlanta 7, Baltimore 9. HR_Freeman (11), off López; Stewart (7), off Toussaint; Mountcastle (5), off Toussaint; Iglesias (1), off Jackson; Valaika (7), off Wilson. RBIs_Freeman (44), Mountcastle 3 (18), Stewart 4 (12), Mullins 2 (6), Iglesias 4 (19), Valaika (14). SB_Mullins (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Ozuna, Riley); Baltimore 4 (Ruiz, Mullins, Valaika). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Baltimore 9 for 17.
GIDP_Riley, d’Arnaud, Núñez.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman); Baltimore 2 (Iglesias, Velazquez, Núñez; Ruiz, Valaika, Núñez).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|7
|8
|5
|3
|2
|70
|8.88
|Jackson
|2
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|1
|44
|6.05
|Dayton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|2.08
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|7.04
|Webb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 2-0
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|93
|4.75
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.30
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 3-3. HBP_Fulmer (Swanson). WP_Sulser, Fulmer(2).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:54.
