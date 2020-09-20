Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 4 1 Totals 29 2 5 2 Margot cf 4 0 1 0 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 0 Arozarena lf 2 0 0 0 Hays cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Tsutsugo 3b 4 0 0 0 Muntcastle lf-1b 4 0 0 0 Smith dh 4 0 0 0 Núñez dh 4 0 2 2 Adames ss 4 1 1 1 Severino c 2 0 0 0 N.Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Stewart rf 2 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Valaika ss 3 0 0 0 B.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Holaday 1b 2 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 3 0 2 0 Mullins cf 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 100 000 — 1 Baltimore 200 000 00x — 2

E_Valaika 2 (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. HR_Adames (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Yarbrough L,1-4 7 5 2 2 2 8 Drake 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Means W,2-3 5 2-3 3 1 1 0 12 Tate H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Harvey H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Valdez S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Tate pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Means 2 (Arozarena,Arozarena). WP_Drake.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:31.

