Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

September 20, 2020 3:52 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 4 1 Totals 29 2 5 2
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 0
Arozarena lf 2 0 0 0 Hays cf-lf 4 1 1 0
Tsutsugo 3b 4 0 0 0 Muntcastle lf-1b 4 0 0 0
Smith dh 4 0 0 0 Núñez dh 4 0 2 2
Adames ss 4 1 1 1 Severino c 2 0 0 0
N.Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Stewart rf 2 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Valaika ss 3 0 0 0
B.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Holaday 1b 2 0 0 0
Wendle 2b 3 0 2 0 Mullins cf 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 000 1
Baltimore 200 000 00x 2

E_Valaika 2 (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. HR_Adames (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough L,1-4 7 5 2 2 2 8
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Means W,2-3 5 2-3 3 1 1 0 12
Tate H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Harvey H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Valdez S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Tate pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Means 2 (Arozarena,Arozarena). WP_Drake.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:31.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor