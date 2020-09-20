Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muntcastle lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holaday 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Valaika 2 (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. HR_Adames (7).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough L,1-4
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Drake
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means W,2-3
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|12
|Tate H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harvey H,3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Valdez S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Tate pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Means 2 (Arozarena,Arozarena). WP_Drake.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:31.
