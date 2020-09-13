Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6

|Cleveland
|6
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|10
|14
|7
|7
|—
|38
First Quarter
Bal_Andrews 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:41.
Bal_FG Tucker 41, 4:38.
Cle_Njoku 1 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), 1:41.
Second Quarter
Bal_Dobbins 3 run (Tucker kick), 2:53.
Bal_Andrews 9 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :06.
Third Quarter
Bal_Snead 19 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:48.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Dobbins 2 run (Tucker kick), 13:00.
A_0.
___
|
|Cle
|Bal
|First downs
|20
|23
|Total Net Yards
|306
|377
|Rushes-yards
|27-138
|30-107
|Passing
|189
|284
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|2-26
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-64
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-8
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-39-1
|21-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-21
|2-14
|Punts
|3-45.7
|3-41.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-80
|7-66
|Time of Possession
|30:02
|29:58
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Hunt 13-72, Chubb 10-60, D.Johnson 1-5, Mayfield 2-3, Gillan 1-(minus 2). Baltimore, Jackson 7-45, Ingram 10-29, Dobbins 7-22, Edwards 4-17, Griffin 1-(minus 1), Ricard 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 21-39-1-189. Baltimore, Jackson 20-25-0-275, Griffin 1-1-0-9.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 5-61, Hunt 4-9, Njoku 3-50, Beckham 3-22, Hooper 2-15, Hodge 1-12, Higgins 1-9, Chubb 1-6, Bryant 1-5. Baltimore, M.Brown 5-101, Andrews 5-58, Snead 4-64, Boykin 3-37, Boyle 2-3, Duvernay 1-12, Ricard 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Seibert 41.
