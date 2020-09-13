Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6

September 13, 2020 4:14 pm
 
Cleveland 6 0 0 0 6
Baltimore 10 14 7 7 38

First Quarter

Bal_Andrews 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:41.

Bal_FG Tucker 41, 4:38.

Cle_Njoku 1 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), 1:41.

Second Quarter

Bal_Dobbins 3 run (Tucker kick), 2:53.

Bal_Andrews 9 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :06.

Third Quarter

Bal_Snead 19 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:48.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Dobbins 2 run (Tucker kick), 13:00.

A_0.

___

Cle Bal
First downs 20 23
Total Net Yards 306 377
Rushes-yards 27-138 30-107
Passing 189 284
Punt Returns 1-1 2-26
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-64
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-8
Comp-Att-Int 21-39-1 21-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-21 2-14
Punts 3-45.7 3-41.7
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 2-1
Penalties-Yards 8-80 7-66
Time of Possession 30:02 29:58

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Hunt 13-72, Chubb 10-60, D.Johnson 1-5, Mayfield 2-3, Gillan 1-(minus 2). Baltimore, Jackson 7-45, Ingram 10-29, Dobbins 7-22, Edwards 4-17, Griffin 1-(minus 1), Ricard 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 21-39-1-189. Baltimore, Jackson 20-25-0-275, Griffin 1-1-0-9.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 5-61, Hunt 4-9, Njoku 3-50, Beckham 3-22, Hooper 2-15, Hodge 1-12, Higgins 1-9, Chubb 1-6, Bryant 1-5. Baltimore, M.Brown 5-101, Andrews 5-58, Snead 4-64, Boykin 3-37, Boyle 2-3, Duvernay 1-12, Ricard 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Seibert 41.

