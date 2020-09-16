Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 0 1 11 Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .352 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .314 d’Arnaud dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .324 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Duvall rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 7 5 1 7 Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .293 Iglesias ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .381 1-Ruiz pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Mountcastle lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .337 Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Severino c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .295 Núñez dh 4 0 1 2 0 0 .250 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Valaika 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Hays cf-lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .228 Velazquez 2b-ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .167

Atlanta 000 001 000_1 6 0 Baltimore 003 002 00x_5 7 1

1-ran for Iglesias in the 8th.

E_Scott (2). LOB_Atlanta 5, Baltimore 3. 2B_Hays (1), Alberto (13), Núñez (9). RBIs_Alberto (16), Iglesias (21), Mountcastle (19), Núñez 2 (27). SF_Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Acuña Jr., Ozuna); Baltimore 1 (Valaika). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Baltimore 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud, Iglesias. GIDP_Flowers, Alberto.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Velazquez, Valaika).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, L, 0-1 3 1-3 3 3 3 1 2 52 8.10 Tomlin 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 41 4.84 Webb 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.47

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Akin, W, 1-1 5 3 0 0 1 9 93 3.38 Tate, H, 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 21 3.00 Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.84 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.40 Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

HBP_Matzek (Iglesias). PB_Severino (5).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:35.

