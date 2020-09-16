Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|0
|1
|11
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.352
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|d’Arnaud dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|1
|7
|
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.381
|1-Ruiz pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Mountcastle lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.337
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Valaika 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Hays cf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Velazquez 2b-ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000_1
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|003
|002
|00x_5
|7
|1
1-ran for Iglesias in the 8th.
E_Scott (2). LOB_Atlanta 5, Baltimore 3. 2B_Hays (1), Alberto (13), Núñez (9). RBIs_Alberto (16), Iglesias (21), Mountcastle (19), Núñez 2 (27). SF_Mountcastle.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Acuña Jr., Ozuna); Baltimore 1 (Valaika). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Baltimore 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_d’Arnaud, Iglesias. GIDP_Flowers, Alberto.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Velazquez, Valaika).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|52
|8.10
|Tomlin
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|41
|4.84
|Webb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.47
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Akin, W, 1-1
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|93
|3.38
|Tate, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|3.00
|Harvey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.84
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.40
|Valdez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
HBP_Matzek (Iglesias). PB_Severino (5).
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:35.
